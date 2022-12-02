Keep, sell and loan: 3 Luton Town players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Luton Town are ready to embark on a new era under Rob Edwards as he looks to build on the fine work that Nathan Jones did at Kenilworth Road over the years.

The World Cup break has given the new boss a chance to fully assess the team and you can imagine that he already has an idea on the new recruits that will be needed to help the group in January.

The mid-season window is notoriously a difficult one as clubs are reluctant to sell and fees can be pushed up as sides get desperate.

So, the Hatters won’t be too busy but here we look at one player they must sell, loan and keep…

Keep: Carlton Morris

There has been no strong rumours involving the striker so we don’t want to worry Luton fans but the reality is that his performances will be catching the eye of many other clubs.

Morris has always been a willing worker and someone who can link the play, whilst he has added a clinical edge to his game with Luton, scoring eight so far this season.

Therefore, his importance to the side is clear to see and he must stay if Luton are to seriously push for the play-offs.

Loan: Louie Watson

The midfielder joined from Derby and there was an excitement about his arrival as he had been involved with the Rams in the past.

However, Watson has made just one appearance this season and he will be frustrated with the lack of opportunities that had come his way.

Of course, things could change under Edwards but the reality is that Luton have some good options in the middle of the park, so the best thing for his development could be a temporary switch away.

Sell: Matt Macey

The keeper joined in the summer after doing well with Hibs over the years but he has failed to get game time as Ethan Horvath is understandably the number one for Luton.

As well as that, Harry Isted is the backup, so Macey has often failed to make the matchday squad.

At 28, he really needs to be playing and it would appear to suit all parties if he secured a January move away.