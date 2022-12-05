Keep, sell and loan: 3 Ipswich Town players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Ipswich Town have had a very good season so far but a run of three defeats in four suggests the January window might be coming at the right time.

It’s no secret that the Tractor Boys plan to invest once again, with CEO Mark Ashton making it clear that they will do business and given the level of player that they’ve brought in previously, that should excite fans.

Whilst there’s still a lot of football to be played in the next month, Kieran McKenna will have learnt a lot from the first part of the campaign and he will know exactly what he wants heading into the New Year.

And, here we look at THREE players who could be involved in transfer activity when the window opens…

Keep: Kayden Jackson

Bringing in a new number nine is sure to be a priority for Ipswich in January and that would naturally mean someone could depart.

With Tyreece John-Jules and Freddie Ladapo at the club, Jackson could be the one to move, however John-Jules’ injury means he should stick around, even if the two goals he has managed in the league this season is below par.

But, McKenna is going to need a squad to call on, so they would be better keeping Jackson involved and then moving him on in the summer.

Sell: Vaclav Hladky

The keeper was linked with a move away in pre-season but it didn’t materialise, so Hladky has remained as second choice.

Quite simply, a keeper with his ability should be first-choice somewhere but that’s obviously not going to happen given how good Christian Walton is.

Nevertheless, with Joel Coleman as backup, and Nick Hayes to return later in the year, McKenna should have enough cover behind Walton so the chance to get a fee for Hladky would seem to suit all parties.

Loan: Gassan Ahadme

The forward scored a goal in the FA Cup win over Buxton last week but it’s fair to say that he has been raw.

The reality is that he isn’t going to get the minutes he will want over the remainder of the season, particularly when reinforcements arrive in January, so a loan would be the best thing for his development.

Then, it’s down to Ahadme to show what he can do elsewhere before trying to force his way into McKenna’s plans for next season.