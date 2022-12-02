Keep, sell and loan: 3 Hull City players who could be involved in January transfer window activity

It has been a turbulent season for Hull City in the Championship so far.

The mood among Tigers fans has been incredibly positive since Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club with the new man at the helm making efforts to reconnect the club with its supporters, but as of yet that positivity has not been matched by improved results.

City currently sit 20th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone and have also been forced into a managerial change this term. Shota Arveladze was sacked in September with the team in free fall, but Ilicali took his time over finding a replacement.

Andy Dawson managed three wins in eight games to steady the ship, before Liam Rosenior was named as Arveladze’s permanent replacement in early November. The 38-year-old, who had a stint as a player with the club between 2010 and 2015 which included promotion to the Premier League, had a spell as interim manager with League One side Derby County earlier this season, before surprisingly departing Pride Park in September despite the Rams being seventh in the table.

It has been a mixed start to life for Rosenior at the MKM Stadium, with one win, one draw and one defeat in his first three games prior to the World Cup break. His side resume their campaign with a trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road next Sunday.

Rosenior will likely want to stamp his mark on the squad in January and Ilicali will probably also want to have a say as he looks to continue the rebuild which saw a significant influx of players in the summer.

But who are the players likely to be involved in the January transfer window and who should City keep, sell and loan out?

Keep: Jacob Greaves

The 22-year-old is one of the club’s prized assets, having come through the academy to establish himself as a regular at the heart of the defence.

Greaves has been an ever-present this season for the Tigers, starting every league game and captaining the side on some occasions, while also contributing with two goals and one assist.

He was the subject of transfer speculation in the summer, with former Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder openly admitting the club were keen on landing his signature.

The rumours were ended when, after initial hesitation, Greaves signed a new long-term contract to commit his future to City.

While this would indicate that Greaves will be remaining in East Yorkshire for now, his reputation is growing and it would not be a surprise to see him attract more interest.

The new contract does offer the club some security and has significantly increased his value, which may put off potential suitors. Another deterrent could be the fact that Greaves has been part of the worst defence in the Championship so far, with 39 goals conceded already.

Sell: Randell Williams

This seems like one departure which is almost certain to happen.

The 25-year-old midfielder signed for the club last summer from Exeter City, but has found his minutes limited. He has only made seven appearances in the league this term, with all but one of them coming from the bench.

Rosenior has admitted he wants to cut down the size of the squad and Williams was one of a number of players left out of the club’s trip to Turkiye during the World Cup break and will be allowed to leave.

“It’s been so difficult, honestly,” Rosenior told Hull Live. “I sat down with four or five players before we came out to Turkiye and none of them have done anything wrong.

“It’s a consequence (of having a big squad), but I have to do what I feel is the right thing for the football club.

“And also, what’s in their best interests for them. It wouldn’t have been fair for me to give them false hope and bring them on a trip when the likelihood of them starting a game is not high because of the numbers we have.

“I’m trying to manage the group with the most respect and integrity that I can, and give them the opportunity to further their careers.”

Loan: Tyler Smith

Smith is another who is perhaps a victim of the Tigers’ squad size, with lots of competition for places up front.

The striker has been restricted to six appearances in the league so far this campaign, scoring one goal, but unlike some of the other fringe players, he was included on the trip to Turkiye, suggesting he does feature as part of Rosenior’s plans.

He scored two goals for City last season and has also had loan spells with Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town.

Rosenior may need to keep hold of Smith for now as the likes of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik and Benjamin Tetteh have all struggled with injuries, but should some of the front men find their fitness, then perhaps the 23-year-old should move elsewhere to show what he can do.