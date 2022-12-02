Keep, sell and loan: 3 Huddersfield Town players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Huddersfield Town‘s 2022/23 campaign has been a struggle to date.

With the World Cup break in force, the Terriers currently sit bottom of the Championship standings, four points adrift of West Brom and current safety.

When the Terriers get their season back underway against Sheffield United next weekend, they will surely be hoping for a much improved second half of the campaign.

The January transfer window could be a key part of that, with keeping the right players at the club and moving the right ones on just as important.

With that said, here are three Huddersfield Town players that could be involved in January transfer activity.

Keep: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

He is on loan from Aston Villa and not a permanent Huddersfield Town player, but the club should be looking to keep hold of Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

There have been some suggestions that the young full-back could be re-called in January due to a lack of game time under Mark Fotheringham.

However, with the recent blow to Ollie Turton, who is now set to be out injured for a while, Huddersfield must ensure they keep hold of him.

Even with the addition of another full-back in January, I would think the Terriers are better of keeping the youngster at the club if they can.

Loan: Aaron Rowe

Aaron Rowe has had a strange time of things at Huddersfield Town.

At 22, he has made just 27 senior appearances, with his progress, at times, halted by injury.

Having made just one Championship appearances so far this season, it appears the 22-year-old is firmly out of favour at senior level.

Given his age, and lack of senior experience, the January transfer window could be a good time to seek a loan deal.

Sell: Etienne Camara

Huddersfield fans will be hoping he doesn’t go in January, but he is surely bound to be the centre of much transfer activity this winter window.

The young midfielder is looking a bright prospect having broken into the first team recently, and it appears he has caught the eye.

Indeed, according to reports, Leicester, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are among Premier League sides in the chase for his signature.

That report stated Premier League clubs will try their luck for the 19-year-old in January, and with a significant valuation having been placed on his head, a reported £10 million, it will be interesting to see what bids arrive.

Given the situation the club are in position wise, you wouldn’t advocate his sale, but if big bids come in, it may be that Camara does indeed move on.