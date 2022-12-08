Keep, sell and loan: 3 Doncaster Rovers players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Doncaster Rovers‘ attempts to return to League One at the first time of asking aren’t going as smoothly as supporters would have hoped.

Rovers sunk into the fourth tier of English football again after only accumulating 38 points last season, and as they sat in 12th position after 14 matches of the current campaign, the trigger was pulled on Gary McSheffrey as manager.

They were not without a number one for long though as ex-Huddersfield head coach and Donny born-and-bred Danny Schofield arrived in his place – and it’s fair to say results have been a mixed bag so far.

Wins against Gillingham and Grimsby have been countered with heavy defeats against Colchester and Carlisle, not to mention their exit from the FA Cup at the hands of non league King’s Lynn Town.

Schofield though will perhaps get to refresh his squad in January when the transfer window re-opens – but let’s see which players that he currently has that should perhaps depart or be kept on.

KEEP: George Miller

Miller has been the shining light of this current Doncaster side, and it’s safe to say he may be one of the only reasons as to why they are in mid-table right now.

The 24-year-old ex-Middlesbrough striker has netted nine times in 18 League Two outings, as well as notching two assists, proving that he could probably make the step up to League One given the chance.

Miller arrived over the summer at the Keepmoat Stadium so he should be under contract until at least 2024, so that means Doncaster will be in no rush to see him leave, but if bids do come in in January, then they should be resisted.

SELL: Aidan Barlow

It just hasn’t worked out for Barlow at Doncaster – sometimes through no fault of his own.

The attacking midfielder was starring for Manchester United’s under-21’s a few years ago, but he had to lower his sights following his release from Old Trafford, and waited a whole year before eventually finding a new club.

The 22-year-old appeared 28 times in League One last season for Rovers, scoring the once, but this season he has suffered from injuries, playing just twice before pulling up against Colchester with a knee problem.

There’s a hope that he will be fit in the coming weeks, which will coincide with the opening of the transfer window, and perhaps it’s time for the club to cut their losses.

LOAN: Tavonga Kuleya

Teenage winger Kuleya made his professional debut last season for Donny in the EFL Trophy but never made it onto the pitch in League One, despite being named on the bench on a number of occasions.

However, the 18-year-old was given a chance early on in the campaign under McSheffrey, coming off the bench three times before a brief stint at FC United of Manchester, who ply their trade in the seventh tier of English football.

If Schofield plans to use more experienced players, then he could look to loan Kuleya out to a National League North side to aid his development a bit further.