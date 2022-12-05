Keep, sell and loan: 3 Derby County players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Paul Warne has hinted that Derby County may only be able to deal in loans in January due to the restrictions of the business plan they’ve agreed with the EFL.

The League One side will not be able to pay transfer fees meaning they’re likely going to have to lean on the loan market or hope that free transfers can be agreed with other clubs.

We can still expect Derby to be fairly busy, however, considering it is the first window since Warne was appointed their head coach.

There could be some outgoings as well and we’ve picked out three players at Pride Park that could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Eiran Cashin

Eiran Cashin penned a new two-year deal at Pride Park in the summer but there could well be interest from elsewhere in the 21-year-old centre-back in January.

The defender has been a regular fixture for the Rams this term and though he’s had some poor moments, as any player of his age is prone to, he’s been one of their standout players.

Cashin looks to have a big future ahead of him and as such, Derby will want to do all they can to keep hold of him next month.

Sell: Krystian Bielik

There’s been plenty of talk about Krystian Bielik’s future in recent months, with the on-loan Rams midfielder admitting ahead of the World Cup that he would be open to leaving Derby permanently in January.

Bielik has impressed on loan in the Championship with Birmingham City and after returning to full fitness, it would not be a surprise if there were a number of interested suitors.

Among those would likely be Blues, with manager John Eustace indicating he would love to sign the Poland international permanently.

The Rams might recall him to play a part in their League One promotion push but there could well be an opportunity to cash in as well.

Loan: Osazee Aghatise

20-year-old midfielder Osazee Aghatise has played just 14 minutes of senior football this term – coming off the bench in the EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town – so a loan move in the January window could the best thing for his development.

The likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Korey Smith, Conor Hourihane, Louie Sibley, and Liam Thompson are all seemingly ahead of Aghatise in the pecking order so it doesn’t seem likely he’s going to get many opportunities in the second half of 2022/23.

A spell away from Pride Park to get some regular senior football under his belt would make sense.