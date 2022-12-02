Keep, sell and loan: 3 Coventry City players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Coventry City have turned around their season with recent results.

A tumultuous beginning to the campaign was not aided by off-field issues disrupting Mark Robins’ side.

But four wins in a row heading into the World Cup break saw the Sky Blues climb up to 11th in the Championship table.

Coventry are now within touching distance of the play-off places, while still holding two games in hand over most of their rivals.

However, with the January transfer window looming the club will likely have to handle further off-field issues with speculation surrounding the future of some key players.

Here we look at one player Coventry should keep, sell and loan in the winter window…

Keep: Viktor Gyokeres

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World that Gyokeres has attracted Premier League interest from the likes of Southampton, Everton and Crystal Palace.

However, Coventry’s plans to attempt a contract renewal with the forward are the right path to take with the striker.

Gyokeres has been vital to the team’s improvement since his arrival and his goals would prove very difficult to replace.

Keeping Gyokeres could be key to the team sustaining a promotion push this season.

Sell: Martyn Waghorn

The 32-year old has failed to feature much this campaign, starting just two league games and only making a further five substitute appearances.

Cashing-in on the forward could be a path to bringing in some transfer funds to find a longer-term option up front.

Fitness issues being a concern does not bode well for a player that is coming to the latter stages of his career.

It may prove wise to get a deal for him in January before he loses all value entirely.

Loan: Ryan Howley

Howley has emerged as a bright young prospect at the CBS Arena over the last year but has not been able to break through into the first-team squad.

Loaning him out in January could be an opportunity for him to earn some much-needed experience at senior level.

The midfielder will need to get some minutes under his belt somehow, and going out on loan may also help him to convince Robins that his future is with Coventry.