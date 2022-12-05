Keep, sell and loan: 3 Charlton Athletic players who could be involved in transfer activity in January

It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Charlton Athletic in League One so far.

The Addicks appointed Ben Garner from Swindon Town as their new manager in the summer with hopes of pushing for the play-offs, but it has not worked out that way. They have won just five of their 20 league games so far this campaign and are winless in their last five, currently sitting 17th in the table, seven points from the top six but also just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Garner is coming under increasing pressure after the 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town at The Valley on Friday night, with Alfie May scoring an 84th-minute winner for the visitors.

The 42-year-old was backed by owner Thomas Sandgaard in the summer to bring in the likes of Eoghan O’Connell, Joe Wollacott, Jack Payne, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Steven Sessegnon, but his signings have had a mixed record so far.

If Garner is allowed to remain in charge until January, which players could be involved in transfer window action?

Keep: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

While Rak-Sakyi is not at the club permanently, keeping hold of him seems like the most important bit of business they can do in January.

The 20-year-old arrived on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer, with the Addicks fighting off competition from a number of fellow third tier sides to land his signature.

He is their top scorer in the league with five goals and has also contributed two assists in his 17 games so far.

Rak-Sakyi is incredibly highly-rated at Selhurst Park and given his form for Charlton this term, he could potentially have interest from both clubs higher up in League One and in the Championship.

With the Addicks dropping down the table, Palace may consider calling him back if there are other potential suitors.

Garner cannot afford to lose his key man, so it is imperative Charlton ensure Rak-Sakyi stays at The Valley for the season.

Think you know everything about Charlton Athletic? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jack Payne scored this season? 3 4 5 6

Sell: Jake Forster-Caskey

Forster-Caskey has been excluded from the vast majority of matchday squads this season.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been a reliable performer for the Addicks in League One previously, with 13 goals for the club at this level.

But Garner has overlooked him so far this term, with just three substitute appearances, all coming in the last three games.

He was close to the exit door in the summer when a move to AFC Wimbledon fell through, so it would not be a surprise if either the Dons revived their interest or other clubs made an offer.

Earlier in the season, Garner denied that Forster-Caskey was being left out due to contractual reasons.

“No, the only decision I make on the team is a football decision – what I think is right for the group or what I think is right for the club,” Garner told the South London Press in October.

“I spoke to our secretary a few weeks ago and he said: ‘Do you want me to let you know if a player is three appearances away from a rise?’. I told him I didn’t want to know because I don’t want that to come into my thinking when I’m picking the team and selection. I want to just be picking it on merit – work on the training ground and performances on the pitch.”

Garner does not seem impressed with either Forster-Caskey’s commitment in training or his performances, so his departure in January looks likely.

Loan: Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Maynard-Brewer is one who could be sent out on loan in January.

The 23-year-old has been with the Addicks since 2018 and has had six loan spells away from The Valley, most recently at Gillingham, but he was recalled from Priestfield in November without making an appearance for the club.

Recent injuries to Wollacott and Craig MacGillivray opened up an opportunity for the Australian, but MacGillivray was restored to the starting line-up against Cheltenham on Friday.

With first-team chances seeming limited at the club, it would perhaps be best for Maynard-Brewer to head out once again to a club who can ensure he gets the minutes he needs for his development.