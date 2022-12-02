Keep, sell and loan: 3 Cardiff City players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Much like last season, Cardiff City are going through somewhat of a transitional phase in the 2022-23 campaign, having undergone a major summer rebuild.

Last year, the hierarchy changed managers from a more experienced one in Mick McCarthy when his tenure went sour to the youth of Steve Morison, who kept the Bluebirds in the Championship – and in the end it was pretty comfortable.

And despite being given the tools to completely remodel the playing squad in the summer, Morison wasn’t given the time to see through his vision as he was sacked in September – first-team coach and former defender Mark Hudson was handed the role on an interim basis but now he’s in position full-time until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Due to the fact that the majority of the Cardiff squad are relatively new players, there may not be much in the way of January transfer activity, but let’s look at THREE players who could be involved in business.

KEEP: Isaak Davies

Having been at the club since the age of seven, Davies recognised his dream of playing for the Bluebirds when making his professional debut in October 2021, before then establishing himself as a first-team player under Steve Morison.

The forward ended the campaign with 28 league appearances, scoring twice and assisting three times – despite not hitting the back of the net very frequently though he was the subject of interest from Burnley over the summer.

In a report which was confirmed by Morison at the time, the Clarets had a £2.5 million offer for the youngster rejected, with assistant manager at Turf Moor Craig Bellamy working with Davies in the academy at Cardiff earlier in his career and said to be a big fan.

We haven’t seen Davies grace the pitch yet at the Cardiff City Stadium so far this season – an injury to his knee in the summer has prevented him from kicking a ball and there has been no update in regards to his fitness ahead of football returning next week.

However, even if Burnley do come back in for him – potentially for less money due to his recent injury – then Davies should still be kept at all costs.

SELL: Curtis Nelson

Nelson was picked up over three years ago for Cardiff from Oxford United on a free transfer and for a while he was a regular in the starting 11 in the Welsh capital.

His number of appearances have reduced though under Hudson, and if it weren’t for injuries then Nelson would have probably been seen even less than he has been already.

Alan Nixon reported in November that League One outfit Derby County are keen on a deal for Nelson in January to add some more experience to their back-line – manager Paul Warne has since quashed the rumour but he could just be wanting to quieten speculation ahead of a potential swoop next month.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it could be a move that suits all parties.

LOAN: Ollie Tanner

With an eye for talent in all leagues, Cardiff swooped for non-league sensation Tanner in the summer, who was plying his trade with Lewes in the seventh tier of English football at the time.

Interestingly, Tanner could have joined Tottenham Hotspur last January, but the winger bravely turned that move down, which would have probably seen him in their under-21’s.

Instead, he took a chance on joining Cardiff, but aside from starting in the EFL Cup against Portsmouth in August, the 20-year-old hasn’t appeared at all and has instead been getting minutes in the development squad.

January is surely the time though to find Tanner a club in the EFL – potentially in League Two – to see if he can cut the mustard at that level with a view to being in Cardiff’s plans next season.