Keep, sell and loan: 3 Bristol Rovers players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Bristol Rovers got their final month of the year underway with a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Joey Barton’s side are 15th in the League One table, having won just one of their last six league games.

The gap to the play-off places is now six points as the Pirates look to gain ground on the top half of the standings.

As we approach the halfway mark in the season, the club will be aiming to close out the calendar year on a positive note.

Preparations are likely already underway for what the January window might entail.

Here we look at a player Rovers should keep, sell and loan in the upcoming winter window…

Keep: Scott Sinclair

Sinclair signed a short-term contract when he arrived at the Memorial Ground in October as a free agent.

Since then he has played six league games, starting three times, and has contributed one goal.

Adding him to the squad has helped out the attack and he will likely only continue to improve as he gets more time to adapt to his surroundings and gain full match fitness.

His experience is a massive asset to have in the squad, and his talent remains quite obvious so it is a no-brainer decision to attempt to extend his contract beyond its current January conclusion.

Sell: Alfie Kilgour

Kilgour has not quite managed to cement himself as a key player at the club in recent seasons so perhaps now would be a good time for Rovers to cash-in on the defender.

The 24-year-old has started just four league games this season, making a further four substitute appearances.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, a January move could be on the cards as the club looks to earn some revenue from his remaining value.

This could also help the club to reinvest back into the squad.

Loan: Harvey Greenslade

The 18-year-old has gone out on a short-term loan for the first half of the season.

Greenslade has competed with Chippenham Town, but is slated to return to the Rovers in January.

However, his performances have not suggested that he is ready to compete for minutes in Barton’s squad just yet.

Another loan for the second half of the campaign would make the most sense for the time being.