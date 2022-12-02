Keep, sell and loan: 3 Bristol City players who could be involved in January transfer activity

It could well be a frustrating winter window for Bristol City fans, who will want to see Nigel Pearson’s squad strengthen to help them climb back up the table and away from the relegation battle.

But Pearson has already warned that he expects to have no money to spend unless the Robins sell a player while recent financial reports have revealed the bleak outlook at the Championship club in recent years.

That means lots of the focus when the market opens in the new year could be on those leaving Ashton Gate and with that in mind, we’ve picked out three City players that could be involved in January transfer activity…

Keep: Alex Scott

The continued rise of 19-year-old Alex Scott has, without doubt, been one of the clear positives for the Robins over the past 18 months and it really does seem only a matter of time before he is playing top-flight football.

There were links with a Premier League move in the summer but nothing concrete materialised and January may give those clubs watching, and you’d imagine there are many, a chance to test the water once again.

January looks too soon for his exit, however, and it seems likely that City will do all they can to keep hold of the versatile midfielder, who is already arguably their most influential player.

They’re under no pressure to cash in yet as his contract runs until 2025 and his value will surely only continue to rise as he improves further while he’s central to the Robins’ hopes of a positive season.

The Ashton Gate faithful will have to say goodbye at some point but it is unlikely to be in January.

Sell: Han-Noah Massengo

There were high hopes when City signed Han-Noah Massengo joined from Monaco in 2019, in a deal that could reportedly rise to £7.2 million, but the move looks set to end in disappointment.

The Frenchman has produced some dazzling performances but has struggled for consistency, understandable given he is still just 21, and has fallen out of favour under Pearson this term.

That’s been in part due to his reluctance to sign a new contract and with his current deal expiring in the summer, January is the Robins’ last chance to sell him.

They’re unlikely to recoup a significant chunk of the seven-figure fee they’re touted to have paid for him but should be able to get more than the nominal compensation they’re likely to receive in the summer.

Any money in January would be a boost given how cash-strapped they appear to be so if a buyer can be found, Massengo may be sold.

Loan: Sam Bell

Tommy Conway’s breakout season has taken many by surprise, not least because some were expecting Sam Bell to be the next City academy graduate to force his way into the first team.

As a fellow forward, Conway’s emergence has made things more difficult for Bell but the 20-year-old has continued to dominate at age-group level.

With Nahki Wells and Chris Martin both out of contract in the summer, the young striker may be needed next term but for the time being he looks excess to requirements.

Technical director Brian Tinnion has revealed that five clubs have already enquired about a loan move for Bell ahead of January so it would make sense for him to go and get some senior football under his belt before stepping up at Ashton Gate next term.