Keep, sell and loan: 3 Bolton Wanderers players who could be involved in January transfer activity

Bolton Wanderers left it late to take a result from their clash with Bristol Rovers on Friday night.

Indeed, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, but it wasn’t until the 94th minute that Dion Charles’ effort levelled things at the University of Bolton Stadium after Josh Coburn gave the away side an early lead.

The result leaves Wanderers 5th in the League One standings at present.

With now less than a month to go until January, though, thoughts are now beginning to turn towards the winter transfer window and some potential deals that the club could be involved with.

As a result, below, we’ve came up with three Bolton players that could be the subject of transfer business come next month.

Loan: Luke Hutchinson

One player that could potentially see a loan deal arise in January is goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson.

The 20-year-old is firmly third choice at the club this campaign and as such, has not made a senior appearance this season.

In fact, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Bolton, or any club, at all as per Transfermarkt.

As such, you do feel that a temporary switch elsewhere to gain some valuable first team playing experience could be a good move for the 20-year-old’s development.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Rodrigo? Yes No

Keep: Dapo Afolayan

One player that has arguably struggled, or not been at their best for the club this season is Dapo Afolayan.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored twelve goals and registered seven assists in 44 League One appearances, really impressing.

But, things have been more difficult this campaign, with a change of formation leaving the winger without a ‘natural’ position within the XI.

As such, he has had to adapt and play in an attacking midfield role, and also sit out of the team at times, too.

Despite that, though, he should be kept at the club this window, with other sides, given his talent, potentially seeing his situation unfold and eyeing a move.

Sell: Lloyd Isgrove

One player that the club should potentially look to move on in January, though, is Lloyd Isgrove.

The 29-year-old has made just three appearances for Bolton this season and with a contract expiring in the summer, it appears his long term future lays elsewhere.

Indeed, so far this campaign, Isgrove has featured just once in league action, and although it is unfortunate, injuries over the last year or so have really hampered his prospects at the club.

With that in mind, getting him off the books in January would save the club paying half a year of wages to someone having very little effect on the pitch right now.