Keep, sell and loan: 3 Blackburn Rovers players who could be involved in January transfer activity

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see what approach Blackburn Rovers will take regarding potential business.

In an attempt to bolster the club’s chances of securing a top-six finish in the Championship, Jon Dahl Tomasson could opt to secure the services of some fresh faces.

The Blackburn boss may also need to make some decision regarding the futures of some of the existing members of the club squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at one player that Rovers should be looking to keep, one player they should be looking to loan out and one player who they should be looking to sell in the New Year.

Check them out below…

Keep: Ben Brereton Diaz

A vital member of Blackburn’s squad, it would be a major blow for the club if Ben Brereton Diaz moves on to pastures new in January.

Whereas the forward recently announced an intention to stay at Ewood Park for the remainder of the season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Rovers’ resolve is tested by bids from other clubs next month.

Whereas Brereton Diaz will end up leaving Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer if an agreement cannot be reached regarding a new contract, the forward’s presence is key for their push for promotion.

Taking this into consideration, Rovers should be looking to keep their top-scorer at the club in the upcoming window.

Sell: Bradley Dack

A report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that Sunderland were interested in signing Bradley Dack from Blackburn.

Whereas Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray has since suggested that a move is unlikely to occur, it could be argued that Rovers ought to consider selling the attacking midfielder.

A shadow of the player who produced 22 direct goal contributions at this level in the 2018/19 campaign, Dack has struggled considerably with injuries in recent years.

Think you know everything about Blackburn Rovers? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1879 1883 1887

During the current term, the 28-year-old has only chipped in with one assist in 12 league appearances and has slipped down the pecking order.

With the upcoming window representing an opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for Dack, Blackburn should be open to the possibility of parting ways with the attacking midfielder.

Loan: Ethan Walker

Signed by Blackburn earlier this year after being released by Preston North End, Ethan Walker would have been hoping to make some inroads on the club’s senior squad in the opening stages of the season.

However, due to the sheer competition in the attacking positions, Walker has yet to make an appearance at this level for Rovers.

Although he is currently being deployed at Under-23 level, Walker may find it more beneficial to gain some first-team experience in the second half of the campaign.

By loaning the 20-year-old to a team in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, Blackburn will give him the chance to make considerable strides in terms of his development.