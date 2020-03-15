Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Keep running’, ‘Absolute machine’ – These Leeds United fans respond to message from midfielder

Published

3 mins ago

on

Leeds United currently lead the way in the Championship as the season comes to a temporary stop.

Whilst some may feel this break in games could halt their momentum, the lack of games has at least given Mateusz Klich a break.

The Polish international has been an ever-present since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed at Elland Road and his performances have been crucial to the success the Whites have enjoyed in that time.

So, when it was put to him by a fan on Twitter that the EFL stopping the Championship would give him time to recover, Klich responded with a three-word comment, insisting ‘rest is overrated’.

That shows the 29-year-old is clearly looking forward to getting back playing and he understandably wants the season to resume as soon as possible with the Premier League in sight for the Yorkshire outfit.

And, his attitude went down well with the fans. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Keep running’, ‘Absolute machine’ – These Leeds United fans respond to message from midfielder

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: