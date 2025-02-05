Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner heaped praise on Chris Davies’ team as they booked their place in the EFL Trophy semi-final.

After a remarkable summer spending spree by League One standards, promotion was the main aim for Blues this season, and they are firmly on course to do that, with the side sitting eight points clear of third place, whilst they also have two games in hand on the chasing pack.

League One Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 27 27 63 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 18 55 4 Stockport County 29 16 50

But, it could be a double celebration for Birmingham this season, as a 1-0 win at Stevenage last night saw Blues reach the last four of the EFL Trophy.

Tom Wagner sends Birmingham City message after EFL Trophy win

Jay Stansfield made the decisive contribution, with the forward coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game.

And, taking to his Instagram story, Wagner shared a picture of Stansfield celebrating the winner, as he also praised the team as they maintained their brilliant recent run.

“18 straight unbeaten and into the semi-finals of the Vertu Trophy. Keep Right On!”

EFL Trophy is a welcome distraction for Birmingham City

It was unclear how seriously Davies would take the competition this season, and there’s no denying that he does make changes for every game.

However, the strong squad at Birmingham means that he is still selecting a very good XI even when he does rotate, but the boss is still determined to select a side that can win the game.

Against Stevenage, he went with an experienced side, and several first-team regulars were in from the off. Then, when Blues struggled to make the breakthrough, Davies brought on Ethan Laird, Keshi Anderson and Stansfield, who helped change the game.

Of course, Blues are in a fortunate position where they have a big, quality squad, but it’s still nice to see Davies treating the competition with respect.

Returning to the Championship is the priority, but if Blues can make the final, it will be a great day out for the fans. They would love a trip to Wembley, and it has the potential to be a special moment for the ownership and the supporters as they continue to progress.

It’s also giving those who have been on the fringes a chance to play, so they will be ready to step up if opportunities come in the league.

Blues are in cup action again this weekend, as they host Newcastle United in the FA Cup, which is sure to be a great occasion at St. Andrew’s.