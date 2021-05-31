‘Keep reeling them in’ – Many Sheffield United fans to Paddy Kenny’s Sheffield Wednesday dig

Morecambe and Newport County will battle it out for a place in Sky Bet League One at Wembley this afternoon.

It has been a remarkable season for both of these sides, and it all comes down to 90 minutes under the famous Wembley arch.

The prize is League One football – a division which promises to be a highly competitive one next season, with some big clubs bound to be in the mix for promotion.

Lincoln will join the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in the division next season.

Wednesday won’t want to stay in League One for long, and will be firmly in the hunt for an immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2021/22.

Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday does have a cup tie feel to it, so for it to be a league fixture does seem rather bizarre.

Paddy Kenny, the former Sheffield United goalkeeper, has fired a subtle dig at the Owls as they prepare for life in the third tier, against one of Morecambe or Newport.

Who do my Sheffield Wednesday friends want next season?? Morecambe or Newport?? Good fixture next season that 🤭😮😉 — Paddy Kenny (@paddykenny17) May 31, 2021

Of course, United have also had a disappointing season and were relegated from the Premier League, but the Blades will look to win promotion under Slavisa Jokanovic next year.

Here, we take a look at United fans’ reactions to Kenny’s message on Twitter…

