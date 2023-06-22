The 2022/23 season was one to forget for Leeds United and Patrick Bamford, with the Whites returning to the Championship after three years of Premier League football.

He and they will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

There are a number of issues to be resolved behind the scenes at Elland Road, with the futures of first-team players in the Whites' squad up in the air, especially for those who have played at the elite level and internationally.

Despite Bamford fitting into that, he is a player who is more likely to be retained, in part due to a loss of form and fitness over the last few seasons.

In the 2020/21 campaign, the 29-year-old scored 17 goals in the Premier League. Since then, he has played only 42 games across the last two years, scoring eight times in the process.

His stop-start time of things in recent seasons has seen his stock take a huge hit, but there are still some question marks surrounding his long-term future at Elland Road.

What has Carlton Palmer said? Should Leeds keep or sell Patrick Bamford this summer?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Bamford could have a vital part to play in the second tier for the Whites.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "I think Leeds should keep Patrick Bamford this summer."

The last time the striker was at this level, he scored 16 and assisted a further four goals from 45 Championship games, and Palmer believes he could rediscover that form, he added: "He leads the line well and he's scored plenty of goals in the Championship before.

"Leeds will hope he can stay fit and fire them back to the Premier League next season."

Should Leeds retain Bamford this summer?

Despite the issues surrounding Bamford, he has a decent record at this level, his overall tally in the Championship is 174 Championship games, with 61 goals and 16 assists.

He has three years remaining on his current deal at Elland Road and is thought to be a big earner, so would be difficult to move on even if the club were minded to do so.

Bamford may be an inconsistent finisher, but as his best can be a nuisance for defenders in terms of his hold up play, linking up with teammates to bring them into play, pinning the centre-backs with his size and pace, and being a nuisance all game with his pressing and running into the channels.

However, the main question will be if he can stay fit for a sustained period, because he hasn't been able to for two years now.