West Bromwich Albion are still in the hunt for a play-off place this season.

The Baggies have had a season of high highs and low lows, but Carlos Corberan has turned the ship around at the Hawthorns.

Albion are currently 11th in the Championship, five points away from the top six but with a game in hand.

Can West Brom reach the play-offs?

Three draws and one loss from their last four league games has harmed their chances of earning a play-off place.

However, Corberan’s side still have six games to bridge the gap to Blackburn Rovers.

But preparation will also be getting underway for the club’s summer business ahead of the transfer window opening again in several weeks’ time.

Multiple West Brom players will have expiring contracts coming up that the club will need to take a look at before the end of June.

Who is out of contract at West Brom this summer?

Here are the players who are set to depart West Brom this summer as a free agent if no extension is agreed between now and then…

Tom Rogic - keep

West Brom have the option to extend Rogic’s contract by another year which he has perhaps just about earned.

The former Celtic player hasn’t been able to cement a starting role in the side, but he has proven a useful squad player.

Given the option exists for another 12 months, it may be worthwhile triggering that as he could provide good cover in the squad and off the bench.

Jake Livermore - keep

Livermore is in his seventh season at the Hawthorns and has earned club captaincy in that time.

While he hasn’t been as important on the pitch this campaign, the 33-year-old has still had his moments.

The leadership and experience he brings off the pitch could be worth keeping around for another year or two.

Kean Bryan - move on

Bryan has endured a horrible time with injuries during his time with Albion, failing to make an appearance this season.

It is highly likely that his time with the club will come to an end in June as a result.

Erik Pieters - keep

Despite being 34-years-old, Pieters has remained an important member of the Albion squad, making 30 league appearances this campaign.

The defender still has what it takes to compete at this level and should be offered a renewal for another year.