It looks set to be a busy summer for those in charge at Watford.

With another season in the Championship on the horizon, it seems likely that the club's most valuable assets will now be cashed in.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will also be looking to appoint a head coach, with Chris Wilder having only signed a short-term deal when taking over from Slaven Bilic.

Add to that the fact that the playing squad is likely to see a big overhaul, there is certainly a lot to be done in WD18 in the coming months.

Of course, one issue to deal with, as is the case every summer, is expiring contracts.

At present, four senior Watford players currently see their contracts expire in the summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Below, we've assessed whether we think the Hornets should keep them, and sign them up to a new deal, or indeed move them on.

Craig Cathcart

This is perhaps the toughest one of them all to make a decision on.

On the one hand, Cathcart is a dependable, experienced defender and has played a big role this season with 28 appearances under his belt.

However, since returning from his injury in early March, he has looked incredibly shaky, and at 34-years-old, it could be time for Watford to freshen up the defensive department.

Reluctantly, the Hornets should move on, but what a servant he has been for the club.

Tom Cleverley

Hornets skipper and midfielder Tom Cleverley is another that the Hornets should thank and part ways with this summer.

Cleverley has barely featured this season through injury, appearing just four times in the Championship.

At 33, it's really hard to see him coming back next season and suddenly being able to play week in, week out, and with a schedule as demanding as the Championship, he should probably be moved on.

Like Cathcart, though, he will eventually depart Vicarage Road with many thanks from supporters for his service at the club.

Britt Assombalonga

I'm not sure that the same can quite be said for forward Britt Assombalonga, though.

The 30-year-old forward arrived at the club on a short-term deal in January and has taken quite some time to build up his fitness.

His first start came on Monday against Coventry, when he limped off after eight minutes with a hamstring injury.

The club certainly need to be looking for better next season. Move on.

Leandro Bacuna

Last but not least, Leandro Bacuna is also out of contract at Watford this summer.

Signed as a free agent during an injury crisis over the winter, he has actually done okay in spells, and certainly enough to show he can play at Championship level still.

Watford, though, need to have players who can compete in a side at the sharp end of the division and I'm not quite sure Bacuna is up to that.

Unlike Assombalonga, Bacuna has at least had some sort of impact since his arrival, and has done okay when called upon. However, the Hornets should still look to move him on this summer.