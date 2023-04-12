Sheffield United will be looking to move one step closer to a return to the Premier League this weekend by securing a victory in their showdown with Cardiff City.

With their nearest challengers Luton Town closing the gap in the race for automatic promotion to five points earlier this week, the Blades know that they cannot afford a dip in form at this stage of the season.

United do have the luxury of a game in hand over the Hatters and will be confident in their ability to get over the line later this month.

Regardless of what division the club finds themselves in for the 2023/24 campaign, decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of a host of their players.

Here, we have opted to take a look at the members of the Blades' squad who are out-of-contract this summer.

Who are the Sheffield United players who are set to be out-of-contract this summer?

Billy Sharp

Blades forward Billy Sharp's deal is set to expire in June and a decision has yet to be made regarding whether to retain his services.

Sharp has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions this season in the Championship and has been utilised as a substitute in 19 of the 32 league games that he has participated in.

Oli McBurnie

Oli McBurnie will also become a free-agent this summer if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

The Scotland international has produced a number of impressive displays for the Blades during the current term.

As well as scoring 11 goals in the Championship this season, McBurnie has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates at this level.

Ben Osborn

Ben Osborn's contract is set to expire in June.

The former Nottingham Forest man has made 24 appearances for the Blades in all competitions this season and has been utilised in a number of different roles.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Ismaila Coulibaly's current contract also reaches a crescendo this summer.

It is understood that while United do have the option to extend his stay for another 12 months, they have yet to make a final call on the midfielder's future.

Coulibaly has only made five appearances for United in all competitions and has not been included in the club's match-day squad for a Championship fixture since February

Oliver Norwood

Oliver Norwood will be free to find a new club later this year if fresh terms cannot be agreed with United.

It would not be at all surprising if a deal with Norwood will be prioritised by the Blades as he has been a stand-out performer for the club in the Championship this season.

In the 40 league games that he has participated in, the 32-year-old has provided seven direct goal contributions and has recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.32.

John Fleck

John Fleck's contract also expires later this year.

During his time at Bramall Lane, the midfielder has managed to make 267 appearances for the Blades in all competitions.

Enda Stevens

Enda Stevens will become a free-agent if a fresh agreement is not reached in the coming months.

Stevens' game-time this season has been limited due to injury as he has only featured on 10 occasions in the Championship.

Jack Robinson

Jack Robinson will also be free to find a new club ahead of the 2023/24 season if United opt against offering him a new deal.

Deployed in the centre-back position by Heckingbottom, Robinson has started for the club in each of their last 14 league games.

Femi Seriki

Femi Seriki's future at Bramall Lane is also uncertain as his deal reaches a crescendo this summer.

Seriki has spent the current campaign on loan at Rochdale where he has represented the club on 29 occasions in League Two.

Wes Foderingham

Wes Foderingham's contract also expires following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

The goalkeeper, who has claimed 17 clean-sheets in the Championship in the current term, will not feature for his side this weekend as he was sent-off in their defeat to Burnley.

Will Jack O'Connell move on to pastures new upon the expiry of his deal?

As is the case with all the aforementioned players, a decision will need to be made on Jack O'Connell's future this summer as his contract is set to expire.

Due to a serious issue with his knee, O'Connell has not featured for the Blades since 2020.

Although the defender is now back in training, handing him a new deal would unquestionably be a risk given his injury history.