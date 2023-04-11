QPR will hope that their 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Easter Monday can prove a turning point.

The R's looked on course for a fifth consecutive defeat when they conceded twice inside the first quarter of an hour but goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin helped them battle for a point.

They sit two points clear of the bottom three as a result and Gareth Ainsworth spoke with newfound confidence after the game about his belief that they can avoid the drop.

Assuming he can keep them up, Ainsworth is likely to lead a summer rebuild at Loftus Road and will have some player calls to make with a number of contracts expiring.

We've outlined whether the R's should move on or keep the five players set to leave the club at the end of their current deals...

8 Keep: Luke Amos

Luke Amos is coming to the end of an injury-hampered three-year spell at Loftus Road but the 26-year-old is surely someone that Ainsworth will want to keep around.

We saw the energy and impetus that Amos can offer in the centre of the park in the 2-2 draw against West Brom.

It looks as though the best is yet to come from the technical and attack-minded midfielder so the R's should be keeping hold of him.

7 Keep: Jordan Archer

A useful backup at Championship level, the R's should be looking to keep hold of Jordan Archer this summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Seny Dieng but after a poor season, selling him to aid the rebuild might not be a bad idea and keeping Archer around to compete with his replacement makes a lot of sense.

The 29-year-old could leave in search of a starting job elsewhere, however.

6 Move on: Leon Balogun

Experienced centre-back Leon Balogun was signed as a free agent by Mick Beale, who worked with him at Ibrox, but has not been particularly convincing this season.

Injuries haven't helped but we can expect the 34-year-old to be a player that moves on with Ainsworth surely looking to refresh his options at the back.

5 Move on: Charlie Owens

Former Tottenham academy player Charlie Owens has never really forced his way into first team contention at Loftus Road and it would be a surprise to see him offered a new deal.

Now 25, it seems best for everyone that he gets a fresh start elsewhere.

4 Keep: Chris Martin

Chris Martin made it clear that he wants to stay on at Loftus Road beyond the summer and he's deserving of a one-year deal.

The experienced forward has proven his worth and should be kept around for next season for his contributions both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

The R's will want to improve their striking options in the summer but Martin will be a useful squad player.

3 Keep: Conor Masterson

Conor Masterson has been getting rave reviews while on loan with Gillingham in League Two so it could be worth looking to keep him around longer ahead of next season.

The defence has been a problem area for the R's and you'd imagine Ainsworth will want to make some changes. How many centre-backs depart remains to be seen but Masterson could prove to be a useful squad player at the least and will return high on confidence.

The 24-year-old is likely to be fairly cheap to keep around as well.

2 Move on: Olamide Shodipo

The R's triggered a one-year option in Olamide Shodipo's contract last summer but now feels like the right time to let him leave.

The winger has struggled to break through at Loftus Road and hasn't really pulled up trees out on loan at Lincoln City this term.

1 Keep: Chris Willock

It would be complete madness not to trigger the one-year extension in Chris Willock's contract.

He may not have been the same player in the second half of the season but if Championship football is secured for another season, we may see him get back to his best.

At the very least, the R's should be triggering the extension so they can cash in on him.