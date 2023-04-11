Huddersfield Town let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Monday as they continued their upturn in form.

The Terriers looked on course for their fourth straight win when they took a comfortable 2-0 lead over Rovers in the midday kick-off.

Goals from Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni in a five-minute period put Huddersfield in a 2-0 lead despite only having 15% of possession.

However, a second-half fightback from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men saw them equalise in the 91st minute thanks to Ryan Hedges, and the points were shared.

Despite the late comeback from Rovers, this meant Huddersfield remained unbeaten in their last five games and kept their place out of the relegation zone.

Neil Warnock has only signed a deal until the end of the season, so it is unclear what is going to happen come this summer and a permanent managerial appointment.

However, we’ve taken a look at the seven players whose contracts expire at the end of this season and whether they should be kept or moved on…

Which Huddersfield Town players have contracts that are set to expire?

Danny Ward – Keep

Despite being 32 years old, Ward has managed to be an influential figure in the Huddersfield dressing room.

Ward hasn’t been as prolific as he was last campaign, but the experienced striker has led the line throughout this season and has stepped up once again with the arrival of Warnock.

It is obviously an unknown as to what league Huddersfield may be in next season, but keeping Ward could be a smart move by the Terriers, as he has been there and done it in both the Championship and League One.

Tomas Vaclik – Keep

Since joining the club in the winter transfer window, Vaclik has started 11 of the 14 games that have been played in the Championship.

The 34-year-old has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper under Warnock, and with his age and experience throughout Europe, he could again be a player that is useful to have in the dressing room.

Lee Nicholls will be available again next season, and Vaclik could prove to be a decent backup for the 30-year-old should he stay at the club.

Josh Koroma – Keep

Koroma has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the Huddersfield team, but since Warnock’s arrival, the 24-year-old has started the last six games, forming a partnership with Ward.

Koroma is definitely a player who hasn’t lived up to his potential in a blue and white shirt, but with regular game time towards the back end of this season, he could be a player that, under the right leadership, is key to having in any division Huddersfield is in next season.

Etienne Camara – Keep

Huddersfield do have a one-year option on the 20-year-old’s contract, and with him still at a development stage of his career and having featured 20 times this season, he is likely to be kept around.

The midfielder hasn’t featured in any of the last six matchday squads under Warnock, with the veteran manager more likely looking for experienced heads on his bench.

However, with a potential new manager coming in this summer and Huddersfield looking to start building a better side once again, Camara may be one to look at for the future considering he came through the Terriers' academy.

Florian Kamberi – Move on

Since arriving at Huddersfield in January, Kamberi has failed to integrate himself into the Huddersfield setup.

The striker had a 14-minute cameo against Coventry City back in January, and since then he has failed to appear in a Terriers shirt and failed to make a single matchday squad.

Josh Ruffels - Keep

Ruffels was a standout performer week in and week out at Oxford United, but since joining the Terriers, it's taken the 29-year-old a bit of time to adapt.

The left-back has played 28 times in the league so far, registering three goals.

He has remained a regular under Warnock, completing 90 minutes in the last seven games, and with his quality on the ball and his versatility, he is a player to keep at the club.

Rolando Aarons - Move on

Aarons and Huddersfield is a partnership that just hasn't worked out from the start.

The winger has only made 12 appearances for the club in three seasons there, and with him being sent on loan to Motherwell, it seems any future at Huddersfield is a long shot.