Coventry City’s pursuit of a top six place took a blow on Monday afternoon with a 2-2 draw against promotion rivals Watford.

Ben Sheaf’s 72nd minute strike earned a point for Mark Robins’ side, who now sit ninth in the Championship table.

The gap to sixth place is now three points with just five games to go, with the Sky Blues unable to take advantage of Blackburn Rovers dropping points away to Huddersfield Town in the early kick-off.

Which Coventry City players have expiring contracts with the club?

But with the transfer window approaching, Coventry will have one eye on their potential summer business.

Here we look at the players who have expiring contracts at the CBS Arena…

Sean Maguire - move on

Maguire’s contract does have an option for a further two years that can be triggered by either party.

The forward arrived in January on a short-term basis and has gone on to make just six league appearances since signing from Preston North End.

Only one of those has come as a start, which makes it unlikely that Coventry will seek to renew Maguire’s deal.

Fankaty Dabo - keep

Dabo has made 24 league appearances for Coventry this season, including 19 starts, and has proven a very useful player in Robins’ side.

Someone who has such a role within the squad is worth keeping around and so Coventry should look to renew the 27-year-old’s contract beyond this summer.

Michael Rose - keep

Rose has similarly taken up an important squad role within the team this season.

The defender has made 24 league appearances and has stepped into the side when needed and has performed.

It would be worth keeping him around to keep the strength in depth of the defence to a good standard next season.

Jack Burroughs - keep

Coventry hold a one-year extension option in Burroughs’ current deal with the Sky Blues.

The Scot has played 12 times in the league this season and has proven a useful squad player due to his versatility.

That could see Coventry trigger their one-year option to keep the 22-year-old at the club for another 12 months.

Tyler Walker - move on

Walker has had a limited role in the team this season and has been out of favour when available.

Injuries haven’t helped him, but it is apparent that he is far down the pecking order in Robins’ plans for the squad.

Liam Kelly - move on

Kelly has made just six substitution appearances in the league this season, with injury issues plaguing his campaign.

As the squad’s oldest and most experienced member, there may be some value in him sticking around, but now may be the time for Coventry to go their separate ways.

Will Bapaga - move on

Bapaga has yet to even make a matchday squad in the Championship this season, with the 20-year-old unable to make a breakthrough at the CBS Arena.

A departure this summer is the most likely outcome.