With the transfer window fast approaching, it looks set to be a busy summer at Charlton Athletic.

It has been a disappointing season for the Addicks overall but after a positive second half of the campaign under Dean Holden, the Addicks boss will be looking to rebuild for a promotion push next term.

Optimism was high following the appointment of Ben Garner from Swindon Town in the summer but after a positive start to the season, Garner was sacked in December with the club heading toward the relegation zone.

Former Bristol City manager Holden was appointed as Garner's replacement, initially on a short-term deal. The 43-year-old has done an excellent job, winning nine and drawing four of his 21 games in charge to move the club away from danger and up to 10th in the League One table.

Last month, Holden committed his future to the club by signing a new contract that will keep him at The Valley until the summer of 2026.

Holden is facing a number of big decisions on his Addicks squad and we have taken a look at some of those who are out of contract and whether they should be retained or released.

7 Nathan Harness - move on

Harness has spent much of this season as the club's third-choice goalkeeper, with his only minutes coming in the Papa John's Trophy.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer has established himself as first choice in recent months and Jojo Wollacott is a solid backup option, so it is difficult to see where Harness' game time will be coming from if he remains at the club.

6 Michael Hector - keep

Hector arrived at The Valley in January on a short-term deal and has made 12 appearances for the club so far.

The 30-year-old had been without a club for six months following his release from Fulham and had spells training with Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday prior to joining the Addicks.

It will have taken Hector time to build up his fitness but he has become a regular in a much-improved defence. A player of his quality and experience should be retained.

5 Ryan Inniss - keep

Inniss has been a key part of the Addicks' defence this season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Crystal Palace in October 2020, has received three red cards this season and his poor disciplinary record could be a question mark in Holden's mind.

But he has formed a good partnership with Hector in recent months and keeping the pair would give the Addicks a strong defensive platform heading into next season.

4 Sean Clare - keep

Clare is another player who has been a regular this season, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

With fellow full-backs Steven Sessegnon, Todd Kane, and Matt Penney all on loan, the Addicks should look to get Clare tied down to a new contract, otherwise, they risk leaving themselves with a lot of work to do in this department.

Clare remained tight-lipped on whether he would be remaining at the club when asked by the London Football Scene in February, but it seems likely he will at least be offered an extension.

3 Aaron Henry - keep

Henry has started to establish himself in the Addicks' first-team squad this season, scoring two goals and registering one assist in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Still only 19, Henry has plenty of room for development and The Valley is a good home for him, with Holden handing regular opportunities to younger players such as Lucas Ness and Miles Leaburn.

Holden revealed in February that he had opened contract talks with some of the club's youngsters and while he refused to name them, it would be surprising if Henry was not among them.

2 Albie Morgan - keep

Morgan found himself mostly on the bench following Holden's arrival but has thrived in recent weeks after regaining his place in the team.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal and registered four assists in his last five games and while Holden would not be drawn on Morgan's future, he hinted that he may be keen to retain him.

"Me and Albie get on great. We have a lot of conversations. I love him to bits. In terms of personality, he’s the type of guy I can relate to. He’s a winner. Wears his heart on his sleeve. At times that can get the better of him but that’s just who is as a footballer. He’s been a bit stop-start. I’ve had a good conversation with him," Holden told the South London Press.

1 Macauley Bonne - keep

Bonne returned to The Valley for his second spell at the club in January, initially on a short-term deal.

The 27-year-old has faced competition from Leaburn for a starting place, but he has scored two goals in his last three games after initially struggling for form following his arrival.

While Bonne's goalscoring record since his return has not been prolific, he is a player who is more than capable of finding the back of the net at this level and would be worth retaining.