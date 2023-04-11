Burnley may be set for another busy transfer window this summer after managing to seal their promotion back to the Premier League on Good Friday.

The Clarets will need to strengthen their squad considerably to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League for more than one season - and a lot of money may need to be spent despite the fact former boss Sean Dyche was able to operate effectively on a tight budget.

Owner Alan Pace will be very keen to ensure his side aren't relegated again - and they should have a decent amount of money at their disposal considering some of their sales in the past year.

The fact they will be in the top flight next season should also give them more of a license to spend more money in the summer than they would have done if they had remained in the Championship.

Not only will the Clarets need to decide who should come in - but they also need to look at potential departures and who should be made available for a move away.

There are also those who see their contracts expire in the summer - and we have judged below whether they should be retained by Vincent Kompany or not.

Ashley Barnes - Move On

In fairness to Barnes, he has played his part for the Clarets this season, scoring the opener against Middlesbrough on Friday and contributing a decent amount to the club's cause this term.

However, he wasn't always a regular starter this season and with the club probably able to bring in a couple of upgrades for him when the summer window comes along, it seems logical for the second-tier league leaders to offload him.

And it seems as though that's exactly what he will do with the experienced attacking confirming after the Boro clash that he would be on his way out at the end of this term.

Considering he's 33, Kompany will probably want to look for a younger alternative now.

Matt Lowton - Move On

As another experienced player, he could be a useful person to have in the dressing room but it would be difficult to see him winning much game time next season.

Connor Roberts has been a regular starter at right-back and with Vitinho also able to operate there, it would be a massive surprise if Lowton was offered a fresh deal.

Kompany may also decide to make another signing in this area which would push the latter further down the pecking order.

Spending the second half of this season on loan at Huddersfield Town, the 33-year-old needs to focus on impressing ahead of the summer window to earn himself a contract at another club.

Will Norris - Move On

Norris is currently on loan at Peterborough United and will probably sign for an EFL club in the summer when his deal at Turf Moor expires.

Not only will he have to compete with Arijanet Muric for a starting spot in Lancashire next season, but also Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Denis Franchi with the latter arriving last year.

You also feel the Clarets will dive into the market to recruit another shot-stopper during the summer, with Anderlecht's Bart Verbruggen already being linked with a switch to the club.

They have also been linked with Brondby's Mads Hermansen - and that indicates that a new keeper will be arriving.

For the sake of his career, Norris needs to move on and that would be an ideal outcome for both parties.