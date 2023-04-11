After a late comeback away at Huddersfield Town yesterday, Blackburn Rovers cling on to a spot inside the Championship's top six.

Indeed, they are sixth in the league standings at present, level on points with Millwall in fifth ahead of them, and Preston North End in seventh behind them.

Norwich City, in eighth, are only one point adrift, too, so there are certainly sides breathing down their neck at this stage.

Crucially, Rovers do have a game in hand on the aforementioned teams, which could prove vital come the end of the season.

Which players are out of contract at Blackburn Rovers this summer?

Whilst the club still have plenty to play for on the pitch, equally, there are important issues off the field for the club to deal with.

One of these is the current contract situations of a number of first team players.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, the end of June will see the following player's contracts at the club expire; Ben Brereton-Diaz, Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala and Jack Vale.

With those names in mind, below, we've taken a quick look at whether or not the club should be looking to keep or move them on at the end of their deals.

Ben Brereton-Diaz - move on

As much as Blackburn Rovers would love to keep him around, it seems inevitable that Ben Brereton-Diaz will depart this summer, hence he is in the 'move on' part of this list.

Premier League promotion could be the one thing to convince him to stay at the club, you would have thought.

However, with strong suggestions that he has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Spanish side Villareal, it does look as though the writing is on the wall with this one.

Bradley Dack - move on

This is such a tough one.

When fit, Dack is a brilliant player at this level and has shown how dangerous he can previously be at Blackburn

However, in recent years, including this season, injuries have and continue to hold him back.

He had a decent run in the side over the winter, before injury hit again, and the club could look towards that spell as a reason to activate his contract extension for a further year.

With the player also reportedly having the option to trigger a 12-month extension, it could be that he remains at Ewood Park for another year.

It could well be time for him to move on, though.

Daniel Ayala - keep

On the one hand, Daniel Ayala is an experienced defender at this level, and at times this season, has played well.

But, you are concerned with the frequent injuries that see him miss little pockets of games here and there.

His latest setback has sidelined him for longer, of course.

I just think the club will choose to keep him given that, when fit, he has been a starter all season.

Personally, though, I'd be looking to freshen things up in the summer and perhaps move him on.

Jack Vale - keep

Having had a really strong season foR Blackburn's under-21 side last season, Jack Vale has been rewarded with more involvement in the first team this campaign.

It's bad timing with his contract coming to an end this summer, because ideally, you'd want another year of looking at him before making a decision.

It's unclear whether or not Blackburn hold any options in his current deal to extend it, but if they do, I'd be inclined to keep him around for another 12 months and see how he develops.