Birmingham City will be looking to provide their supporters with something to shout about in the final five league games of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blues are set to retain their Championship status for another year after hitting the 50-point mark yesterday by securing a draw in their meeting with Stoke City.

Currently nine points above the relegation zone, there is no real danger that Birmingham will be dragged into the battle for survival.

With the transfer window set to open later this year, Blues head coach John Eustace will already be setting out plans for the club's business.

Before strengthening his squad, the Birmingham boss will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of the club's out-of-contract players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the seven senior players who are on course to become free-agents this summer.

Who are the Birmingham players that are out of out-of-contract this summer?

Harlee Dean

Harlee Dean's current deal at Birmingham will reach a crescendo in June.

The defender has been limited to 15 league appearances this season due to issues with injury and has been forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for the club's two most recent fixtures at this level.

Maxime Colin

Maxime Colin's contract at Birmingham is also set to expire this summer.

Since joining the Blues in 2017, the defender has featured on 249 occasions for the club in all competitions.

An ever-present in Birmingham's starting eleven this season, it would not be at all surprising if the defender is offered fresh terms by the Championship side.

Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney will become a free-agent if an agreement over a new deal cannot be reached in the coming months.

The forward recently revealed that he has been offered a contract by Birmingham and is currently weighing up whether to accept this proposal.

Deeney has provided eight direct goal contributions for the Blues in the Championship this season.

George Friend

George Friend's existing deal at St Andrew's is also set to expire this summer.

When you consider that Friend has only featured on five occasions for Birmingham in the Championship this season, it would not be at all surprising if he is one of the players that the club opts to release later this year.

Jordan Graham

While Jordan Graham's contract is also set to expire following the conclusion of the current campaign, it is important to note that Birmingham do have the option to trigger a clause which will extend his stay for another 12 months.

Graham has been utilised on 24 occasions for the Blues in all competitions this season and has chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Nico Gordon

Nico Gordon will also be free to find a new club this summer if the Blues opt against offering him fresh terms.

Like Graham, it is understood that Birmingham hold the option to extend his contract for another year.

Gordon has not made a single appearance for the club's senior side this season and has only been included in the match-day squad for three of their fixtures.

Should Kevin Long be handed a new deal by the Blues?

As is the case with all the aforementioned players, Kevin Long's future at Birmingham is also uncertain as his contract expires in June.

Since joining the Blues on a short-term deal earlier this year, the defender has been utilised on 13 occasions by Eustace in the Championship.

When you consider that Long has made 1.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 7.2 clearances per match and is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 at this level, Birmingham ought to be doing everything in their power to convince him to stay beyond the summer.