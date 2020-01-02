Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘Keep it going’, ‘Brilliant’ – Loads of Brentford fans react as fan-favourite shares post-match thoughts

Loads of Brentford fans have reacted to Bryan Mbeumo’s post-match message after he once again helped the Bees to an impressive victory, this time away to Bristol City.

Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, poking home from close range after a mix-up in the Robins backline, with Ashley Williams seeing red just moments later for the hosts.

Said Benrahma made it two with 26 minutes on the clock, finishing cooly after Ollie Watkins had seen his shot saved by Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal.

Lee Johnson’s side never looked like getting back into the game and in the final ten minutes, Watkins popped up with two goals of his own to add some gloss to the display.

Since taking the place of Sergi Canos, Mbeumo has been a revelation, becoming a serious fan’s favourite since his summer arrival.

And here is what they had to say in response to his weekend performance…


