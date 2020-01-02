‘Keep it going’, ‘Brilliant’ – Loads of Brentford fans react as fan-favourite shares post-match thoughts

Loads of Brentford fans have reacted to Bryan Mbeumo’s post-match message after he once again helped the Bees to an impressive victory, this time away to Bristol City.

Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, poking home from close range after a mix-up in the Robins backline, with Ashley Williams seeing red just moments later for the hosts.

Said Benrahma made it two with 26 minutes on the clock, finishing cooly after Ollie Watkins had seen his shot saved by Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal.

The B.M.W wish you a happy new year 😁

What a way to start the year with these two guys on fire and with my big team ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MXoASrIrk8 — Bryan Mbeumo (@BMbeumo19) January 1, 2020

Lee Johnson’s side never looked like getting back into the game and in the final ten minutes, Watkins popped up with two goals of his own to add some gloss to the display.

Since taking the place of Sergi Canos, Mbeumo has been a revelation, becoming a serious fan’s favourite since his summer arrival.

And here is what they had to say in response to his weekend performance…

A fantastic season so far. Keep going Brian — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) January 1, 2020

Best front 3 outside of the Prem (and better than plenty in the Prem as well!) — Rob Page (@robertopaggio) January 1, 2020

Such a great start Bryan, keep it up! — Nick Riley (@nickriley0586) January 1, 2020

Brilliant today , shaping up for a great rest of the season 👍🏼🐝♥️ — joexfountain (@joe1411f) January 1, 2020

Never seen a player make such a dynamic impact at Brentford… keep it going Bryan… — Jim Conway (@Jims706) January 1, 2020

Loves you xxx — billy (@billybeatty02) January 1, 2020