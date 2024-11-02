In the midst of a fine start to the campaign which sees Sunderland setting the early season pace, Dan Neil has heaped praise on teammate Wilson Isidor, but urged the youngster not to get carried away by his fine performances.

Since arriving on Wearside from Zenit Saint Petersburg in the summer, Isidor has impressed at the Stadium of Light and quickly become a fans' favourite.

Neil suggested that Isidor "loves it" at Sunderland, and the feeling is almost certainly mutual from the fans, who are loving having him.

The Black Cats faithful will hope to see his stay extend beyond his initial loan spell which covers the season, but that will no doubt depend on what division Sunderland are playing in next season.

If the season ended here and now, then that would be the Premier League, in which case Sunderland are reportedly obliged to buy Isidor, but if it's the Championship they're playing in, then it's down to the club to decide.

Next summer is good way off for now, and all Sunderland can do at the moment is keep their momentum going at the summit, something Isidor is certainly helping them do.

Neil has urged Isidor to remain level-headed

Four goals in six Sunderland starts have helped endear Isidor to the Stadium of Light faithful, and one of those was, funnily enough, assisted by Neil himself last weekend against Oxford.

But turning from provider to mentor, Neil has had some wise words to offer Isidor.

"You know, it's refreshing to see because he's come to the club on loan from Zenit, and he's come in and embraced the whole culture of the club, and he's very enthusiastic, very loud," Neil said on Isidor.

"He's doing really well, but we have to just keep his feet on the ground. He sits next to me in the changing room, and he speaks very good English!"

It's only turning in such good performances that could possibly have Isidor thinking he's a world-beater, and Neil claimed that his goal last weekend was based off something he picked up when watching Isidor play for the U21's.

Neil claimed he noticed how good his movement was, and the pair managed to execute a well-worked routine based off that game, although Neil joked that his "alright pass" was made into a good one by the quality Isidor had to finish it off.

Isidor could hold the key to Sunderland's Premier League return

Promotion has never been won in November, so Isidor still has a long way to go to not only prove that he is the real deal, but also help prove that Sunderland are too.

He's certainly making a good fist of doing so up to now, and his goals are helping fill the gaping hole left by Jack Clarke's departure to Ipswich in the summer, and there's no doubt he has that star quality which every team fighting for promotion needs in abundance.

Wilson Isidor 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Minutes played 517 Goals 4 xG 2.56 Assists 0 Chances created 4 Touches in opposition box 30 All stats correct before QPR v Sunderland on 2/11/24

The challenge for Isidor now, is to do as Neil said - keep his feet on the ground - amid growing expectations from Sunderland fans.

Not only that, Isidor was an unknown quantity when he came in from Zenit, so no one truly knew what to expect of him.

Now, teams have a better understanding of what his game is and will no doubt be coming up with tactical ploys to nullify his threat, a challenge which, as a young player, he'll need guidance to help overcome.

Fortunately, he's got players like Neil on his side, and a manager who believes in him, so he has all the tools to continue his upward trajectory at Sunderland.