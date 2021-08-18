‘Keep him without a doubt’ – Fabio Carvalho’s future at Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fabio Carvalho has started the 2021/22 season in devastating fashion, scoring twice and assisting once in three outings for Marco Silva’s Fulham.

The new manager has clearly taken a shine to the 18-year-old who only featured four times in the Premier League last term, but his performances have already attracted interest from Premier League clubs with the Cottagers trying to tie him down to a new contract, with the current one ending at the end of the season.

It is not very often that a player as young as Carvalho struts his stuff as he has in the second tier, the supporting cast is an embarrassment of riches at Championship level, but the key role that the 18-year-old is already undertaking demonstrates that this is a forward with talent well above the level.

Fulham are under no financial pressure to sell the player, and will receive compensation payments due to his age should he leave after his contracts ends next summer.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Fulham should keep or sell Fabio Carvalho…

Alfie Burns

If you strip it back and look at the footballing sense, of course Fulham should be looking to keep him.

Carvalho is a top performer at this level and, already after three games, we are seeing the influence he can have in the Championship.

Marco Silva is clearly getting the best out of him and if Fulham retain him, their chance of promotion back into the Premier League is high.

Obviously the issue comes with Carvalho’s contract at Craven Cottage. He’s only contracted for the remainder of this season and Fulham probably can’t afford to run the risk of losing him on a free next summer.

If they are confident of striking a new agreement with Carvalho, hold out this summer and let him win you promotion back to the Premier League.

However, if that looks unlikely, Fulham have a decision to make and they might have to sound out a buyer in the coming weeks.

George Dagless

Unless a massive bid comes in, keep him without a doubt. He looks as though he could be the next bright Fulham star to come through at the club and I think this season could really be a formative campaign for him, setting him up for the years ahead. That said, he needs to be playing regularly and somewhere where the set-up is already ready for him, and I think he has all of that available to him at Fulham. He’d be wise to stay put as they’re going to be challenging at the sharp end this season and he looks set to be a big part of it, so unless a massive offer comes in that the Cottagers cannot refuse comes in, it all makes sense for him to stay in SW6. Young players can move on too soon, and I think that would be the case if Carvalho ended up leaving before the end of this window.

Toby Wilding

Judging by the latest updates, it is hard to see any reason why Fulham would be looking to sell Carvalho this summer.

With reports claiming that there is an increasing confidence that the 18-year-old will sign a new contract at Craven Cottage, it wouldn’t make any sense to let him go, while they look to have a good chance of securing his long-term future at the club.

Carvalho is an outstanding prospect, and has already shown this season how significant he could be in Fulham’s push for promotion across the rest of the season. Add to that the fact that the teenager has plenty of time to improve with experience, and you feel he could be a huge asset to the club for many years to come, so they should surely be looking to take this opportunity to keep him.

Add to that the fact that it is unlikely to go down at all well with the club’s fanbase if they do sell him, and given the circumstances, it does feel as though it would be a rather strange and risky move for Fulham to look to sell Carvalho over the course of the next few weeks.

