‘Keep him’, ‘A really good move’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans split by latest transfer report

1 hour ago

Lincoln City are reportedly keen to take Nottingham Forest teenager Brennan Johnson on loan and a move could happen quickly, which has drawn a mixed response from fans of the East Midlands club.

A product of the Forest academy, Brennan was handed his first team debut by Sabri Lamouchi last season and showed in glimpses what an impressive young player he is.

The attacking midfielder made eight appearances in total last term and has been named in the matchday squads for both the Reds’ Championship games this season.

However, with 11 new signings arriving this summer loan a move elsewhere could be the only way to guarantee him some regular minutes moving forward.

According to Paul Taylor from The Athletic, Lincoln are offering such a move and are keen to take Brennan on loan.

It is understood that the move could happen quickly.

Forest have had success sending players on loan to the Imps in recent years, with striker Tyler Walker firing in 16 goals for them before he was recalled last season.

The news of Brennan’s potential move has proven divisive among fans of the Championship club, however, with some on board and others frustrated.

Read their reaction here:


