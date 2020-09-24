‘Keep him’, ‘A really good move’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans split by latest transfer report

Lincoln City are reportedly keen to take Nottingham Forest teenager Brennan Johnson on loan and a move could happen quickly, which has drawn a mixed response from fans of the East Midlands club.

A product of the Forest academy, Brennan was handed his first team debut by Sabri Lamouchi last season and showed in glimpses what an impressive young player he is.

The attacking midfielder made eight appearances in total last term and has been named in the matchday squads for both the Reds’ Championship games this season.

However, with 11 new signings arriving this summer loan a move elsewhere could be the only way to guarantee him some regular minutes moving forward.

According to Paul Taylor from The Athletic, Lincoln are offering such a move and are keen to take Brennan on loan.

It is understood that the move could happen quickly.

Forest have had success sending players on loan to the Imps in recent years, with striker Tyler Walker firing in 16 goals for them before he was recalled last season.

The news of Brennan’s potential move has proven divisive among fans of the Championship club, however, with some on board and others frustrated.

Read their reaction here:

Whatever happened to if you're good enough, you're old enough? Would like to have seen him/Mighten in & around first team picture if we deem them in high regard. He'll benefit of course from possibility of football week in, week out but similar to McGuane why not give them time? — Lee Pearson (@leeroidepedro) September 24, 2020

Do not agree with this at all, for me he should be close to the starting 11, we need more goals in the side and he is a goalscorer, — David Seaman (@forestlads) September 24, 2020

i really thought there might be a role for him this season, coming off the bench to play in freeman’s role. apart from freeman, there’s only joao and brennan who can play in the hole. i would 100% keep him! he offers something else.#nffc — ross 128 b (@coffndrop) September 24, 2020

Be good to see him get some first team football but seems a strange one, especially if Carvalho and Silva are leaving — Gary (@RedDogGary) September 24, 2020

Shame as I would of liked him to get some decent game time at forest this season — Liam Shearn (@supershearn) September 24, 2020

It would be a perfect loan for him. — Darren (@Dazza25dj) September 24, 2020

Good move that. Appleton has totally reshaped the team from the cowleys and it’s full of good young footballers. — All about the reds (@Gavinthered78) September 24, 2020

It would be a really good move for him. I can’t see him getting much game time at Forest but would be playing every week there. More minutes on the pitch is what he needs. — Adam Booth (@adambooth74) September 24, 2020