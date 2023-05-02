Sheffield United supporters allegedly set off flares outside Hillsborough, home of their rivals Sheffield Wednesday, over the weekend, which has caused debate amongst the fanbases.

The Blades secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League on Wednesday evening courtesy of a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion and then went on to beat Preston North End 4-1 this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday promotion hopes

Wednesday won as well on Saturday, beating Shrewsbury Town 3-0, but victories elsewhere meant Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town confirmed their automatic promotion to the Championship.

As a result, the Owls, who were title favourites just weeks ago before a drop in form, will now have to go up through the League One play-offs.

Sheffield United prank Sheffield Wednesday

Early on Monday morning, a Wednesday fan posted a photo allegedly showing red flares set off outside Hillsborough by Blades supporters.

Unsurprisingly, the incident has caused debate among the two sets of supporters.

