This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall are one of the clubs interested in Lyle Taylor, who is set to leave Nottingham Forest as a free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old's current deal at The City Ground is set to expire and there have been no suggestions that the forward, who has not featured at all this term, would be offered new terms.

Millwall keen on Lyle Taylor

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that Taylor is attracting a lot of attention from Championship and League One clubs ahead of his Forest exit.

FLW understands that he also has offers from the MLS but is set to stay in England - with Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, and Rotherham United among the teams keen.

Millwall urged to avoid Lyle Taylor deal

FLW's Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford has offered his verdict on the links to the experienced striker, who played arguably the best football of his career at Lions' local rivals Charlton Athletic.

He was not keen on the idea of signing the soon-to-be free agent and urged the club to "keep away".

Luetchford said: "We get linked with Lyle Taylor every single transfer window.

"I don't want him, he's got an attitude.

"The kind of person that I don't feel would fit into the tight-knit dressing room that I feel we've got, he's a good player but seems like a bit of a problem character, if I'm honest.

"For me, it's a no but who knows, I might be wrong.

"I'd keep away from him, personally."

Lyle Taylor's EFL goalscoring record

Taylor has been out of favour at Forest for some time but his record before heading to The City Ground was hugely impressive.

At Charlton, he scored 36 times and provided 14 assists in 67 appearances for the South London club - firing them to promotion from League One in 2018/19.

Before joining the Addicks, Taylor proved his quality in front of goal with AFC Wimbledon. He scored 55 times across three seasons with the Dons and helped them secure promotion to League One with 23 goals and seven assists in 2015/16.

Millwall certainly need some more depth up top as they've been over-reliant on Tom Bradshaw as their number nine - though Zian Flemming has chipped in with plenty of goals from attacking midfield.