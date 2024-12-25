Leeds United and Daniel Farke are among the favourites in the 2024/25 Championship season but they will know how crucial the upcoming January window can be in defining their campaign.

The club have plenty of ambition but will need to match that next month, with the Whites aiming to restore the club’s Premier League status after a disappointing end to last season that culminated in a play-off final defeat. Promotion to the Premier League is the priority for Leeds after finishing third in the Championship with an impressive 90 points last season.

After that saw them narrowly miss out on automatic promotion, squad overhaul was then inevitable, with high-profile departures like Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray chasing Premier League opportunities. Optimism remains high despite that, with the Whites looking to go one better in 2024/25 and still maintaining a strong squad with impressive signings in the summer.

Leeds United - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Isaac Schmidt FC St. Gallen Permanent Ao Tanaka Fortuna Düsseldorf Permanent Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Loan Largie Ramazani UD Almeria Permanent Jayden Bogle Sheffield United Permanent Joe Rothwell AFC Bournemouth Loan (option to buy) Alex Cairns Salford City Permanent Joe Rodon Tottenham Hotspur Permanent Josuha Guilavogui Unattached Permanent

The club has recruited smartly in the past, with key players such as Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Willy Gnonto likely to play pivotal roles this season, while summer signings such as Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka have also strengthened the team significantly in crucial areas as well.

You would imagine that the eight or nine clubs realistically capable of finishing inside the Championship's top six, and especially those targeting an automatic finish, such as Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional quality and depth.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign, and recruitment discussions and plans will be going on all the time behind the scenes.

Here we take a look at TWO major transfer decisions the club should make in January to get off to the perfect, and the dream, start.

OUT: Joe Gelhardt

For all parties involved, Joe Gelhardt's immediate future needs to be at another club next month. Even if it is just in the short-term via a loan switch, the 22-year-old forward is in desperate need of regular football. In an ideal world, he will be given that elsewhere, thus increasing his value or chances of playing in a white shirt again one day.

After initially joining Leeds' U-21 team from Wigan Athletic, there was plenty of excitement around Gelhardt, who may have expected a larger role following the club's relegation. With limited game time last season and his position on the fringes of the first team, Gelhardt could be seeking a fresh start this January rather than continuing to linger in Leeds' reserves.

Had the club secured promotion through the Championship play-offs, his exit would likely have been accelerated. The 22-year-old was pushed out of Farke’s plans last term, and it’s understandable if he feels frustrated by his lack of opportunities. His long-term future in West Yorkshire is uncertain, as his development has stalled over the last few seasons now.

However, he still shows promise, and Leeds may consider sending him out on loan to get his career back on track, with the potential to reintegrate him into the squad for 2025/26. Alternatively, a strong loan spell could boost his transfer value if the club opts to sell down the line.

Although Gelhardt offers versatility, as he is able to play on the right flank or as a second striker/attacking midfielder, he remains low in the pecking order due to Leeds' depth in attack. He now faces a pivotal decision in his career, especially as he struggles to secure a consistent place in matchday squads, let alone get regular minutes off the bench.

Recent reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post state that Gelhardt is looking to seek an exit in the next transfer window after finding regular match minutes hard to come by once again under Farke this season. That loan deal would suit all parties at this stage in his career and development, with numerous second-tier sides keen on his services.

IN: Ilan Kebbal

Leeds should be in the market for an attacking midfielder in January and Ilan Kebbal of Paris FC is a player that they should be looking to revive a deal for. During the summer, according to Foot Mercato, both Leeds and Burnley were said to be keeping tabs on him, with the clubs having been in touch with his representatives as they considered a potential deal.

A move never materialised while selling Georginio Rutter in the summer of 2024 has left them with a lack of a creative No.10, which may be an issue in some games this season. What Leeds are currently missing as a profile in their squad is a central attacking player who can unlock defences with intricate play and vision.

The system looks well-drilled and outstanding defensively, but a player capable of pulling the strings in the final third would elevate them even further. A signing of this nature in January could be the difference between a strong promotion push and absolutely cementing their place at the top.

Kebbal is a 26-year-old playmaker in the prime of his career and has spent the majority of it so far outside the top division, but that shouldn't be a problem for a player who is in the best form of his career. He operates best as an attacking midfielder or wide playmaker, thriving in a role where he can link midfield and attack.

His ideal position is as a No.10, floating between the lines to exploit spaces or out wide as an inverted winger on the right. That sort of left-footed outlet is something Leeds are currently missing, with the majority of their attacking line made up of right-footed wingers and attacking midfielders. Not only is that vital, but he excels in possession, often attracting defenders and opening up space for teammates.

A No.10 is crucial in breaking down well-organised defensive units, but Kebbal can also take set pieces, adding another dimension to Leeds following Ilia Gruev's injury, leaving them with no specialist left-footer for corners and free-kicks. Outside of that, he will drift into the half-spaces and dictate play and has that knack of finding pockets of space where others might struggle, making him a constant threat in between the lines.

His vision and ability to thread passes into dangerous areas make him an ideal creative outlet, and that is something that is invaluable to promotion-chasing sides. He could be the final piece of the puzzle in attack for this Leeds team in January.