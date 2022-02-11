Kebano starts: The predicted Fulham XI to play Hull City

Fulham travel to Hull City tomorrow afternoon as they look to keep their promotion train firmly on the rails in the Sky Bet Championship.

Whilst the Cottagers have had their own blips this season, they’ve not been anything like as bad as those that have hit the likes of promotion rivals Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers and, as it stands, the Whites have a nice cushion at the top of the table.

Indeed, Marco Silva will be really pleased with how things are looking at the moment but they have been reeled in before this season, and so he will know that that can happen again with plenty of matches still to come between now and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

On paper, though, Fulham should be beating the Tigers this weekend and Silva has got a very strong squad to pick from for this one, with him having the potential to name the same side that beat Millwall earlier this week if he so wishes.

For us, though, we’re bringing in Harrison Reed ahead of Nathaniel Chalobah in just the one change:

