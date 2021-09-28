Kebano starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Swansea tomorrow night

Fulham take on Swansea City tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they aim to get back to winning ways after a brief dip in form.

The Cottagers have seen frustration grow in their last two games with them having nearly 50 shots at goal over the two matches against Reading and Bristol City but showing just one point for their efforts.

Fulham fans will be eager for that to change this midweek round of fixtures, then, and here we’re taking a look at the potential XI Silva could name against the Swans at the Cottage:

Silva may look to freshen the side up where he can with the games coming thick and fast before October’s international break.

The only injury he really has remains Fabio Carvalho’s and so he has a good squad to pick from to try and get back to winning ways.

Indeed, we might therefore see the likes of Harrison Reed and Neeskens Kebano come back into the fold, in a bid to help put the Swans away.

Of course, Fulham aren’t necessarily playing badly, they just need to be more clinical, and so Silva will also want to avoid going the other way and making too many changes.

Whatever side he names will be a strong one, though, and we’ll just have to see how his charges get on.

Quiz: Have Fulham ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Fulham ever reached the final of the FA Cup as a second division side – Yes or no? Yes No