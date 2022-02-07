Kebano starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Millwall on Tuesday night

Fulham didn’t get quite the result they would have wanted in the FA Cup at the weekend, having been humbled 4-1 by Man City.

Despite how well the Premier League outfit have been doing in the top tier, the Cottagers may have fancied their chances against the side considering how expertly they have been performing in the Championship. Marco Silva’s side though fell by the wayside against City and will now be raring to get going in the second tier again.

This week, they face off against Millwall in a midweek clash. It won’t be easy for Fulham, with the Lions also out for a good result and also proving to be a notoriously hard team to break down and beat.

With that in mind then, who could feature for the Cottagers in the fixture?

Barring any injuries or match fitness issues, then expect the same side that held Blackpool to a draw to come out fighting for this fixture too.

Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson both weren’t at their best against City but the latter of the two did pick up an assist and in the Championship this year, both of them have been deadly. In the middle of the two is the talented Fabio Carvalho, who regularly contributes in front of goal and did so in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be desperate to sink his teeth back into second tier opposition too after going a week without a goal – a rarity for the 27-year-old. After scoring against the Seasiders, he could be back at it for Millwall.

Behind them should be the dependable Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed and, behind them, a similar four-man backline should follow too.

Neco Williams got the nod against City and looked decent enough and you would widely expect him to keep his place now that Denis Odoi has departed.