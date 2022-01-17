Kebano starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Birmingham on Tuesday night

Fulham earned their way to the top of the Championship table following their comfortable 6-2 victory over Bristol City last weekend.

Marco Silva’s side lead despite having a game in hand on their nearest rivals Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers.

Fulham have won their last two league games, scoring 13 goals and only conceding twice. Up next is the visit of Birmingham City to Craven Cottage tomorrow evening.

Here is how we expect the Fulham side to line up against the 18th place team in the Championship…

If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it is a pretty useful adage in football and things are absolutely working for Silva’s side at the moment.

Barring any fresh injury concerns that may pop up between now and tomorrow, expect an unchanged side to face against Lee Bowyer’s side in London.

Alexander Mitrovic is the league’s top scorer by a distance and he will continue to spearhead the Cottagers’ attack on Tuesday evening.

Neeskens Kebano has three goals from his last two league games and will be looking to contribute with even more on Tuesday night from the left.

Harry Wilson has two goals of his own in the same time frame. The front three are all in fine form and all have the potential to add to their recent goal tally given their form.

Denis Odoi and Michael Hector may have been looking to make their way back into the team, but recent performances make it impossible to replace any of the current starting players.