Keane Lewis-Potter’s future, Josh Windass links, Potential takeover impact: The latest Hull City transfer talking points

Hull City have managed to enjoy a burst of good form at a crucial stage in the campaign over the last few weeks to create some distance between themselves and the bottom three in the Championship.

Grant McCann’s side looked to be in major trouble this season in their first campaign back in the English second tier when they managed to win just two of their opening 16 league matches.

However, since then, the Tigers have claimed four successive wins at the end of November that have been backed up by successive draws against Reading and Bristol City.

As a result, McCann’s side are now four points clear of the relegation zone. However, that does not mean that they can rest because they still have a lot of work to do before they can be assured of their survival in the Championship this term.

The forthcoming January transfer window could be a huge one for Hull in their quest to survive the drop. The Tigers will need to make one or two smart investments in their squad to try and ensure that McCann has enough quality to take them over the line in the relegation battle. While they will also have to try and hold onto their key players.

With all that in mind, we take a look at the latest transfer talking points concerning the Tigers…

Keane Lewis-Potter’s future amid mounting interest

One player that Hull once again face a battle to keep hold of during the winter transfer window is star forward Keane Lewis-Potter. That comes after it has been reported that the Tigers turned down a bid of around £8 million from Premier League side Brentford for him during the summer window.

Since then, Lewis-Potter has gone on to play a major role for Hull in the Championship this season with him managing to fire home four goals and provide three assists in his 22 league appearances to date.

That sort of form has seen him attract more transfer interest with the likes of Leicester City and Southampton having been credited with an interest in him.

McCann has recently suggested to the media that he is hopeful that Lewis-Potter will still be a Hull player come the end of the January transfer window. He also admitted that there had been interest in him during the summer and that the Tigers had to turn an offer down for his services.

Hull to make potential move for Josh Windass

Ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World believes that Hull City are one of the numerous clubs in the Championship that could be interested in making a move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass. That comes following his return to fitness with the Owls after he missed most of the start of their League One campaign.

Windass has managed to score two goals for Sheffield Wednesday in his opening three League One appearances of the campaign and he is a player that is too good to be playing in the English third tier. Therefore, the Owls are going to face a major fight to try and keep hold of him, despite him only having signed a new deal during the summer.

Hull are believed to be facing competition from the likes of West Brom, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers for Windass, and that means that it would take a lot for them to win the race for his signature. Having said that, there is the obvious connection to the Tigers with his father Dean Windass having been a heroic figure for the club in his playing days.

Potential transfer activity under new ownership if deal is completed in time

Hull are reportedly close now to the imminent takeover of the club by Acun Ilicali and that could potentially mean that the Tigers could have the funds needed to invest in their squad during the January transfer window. The new regime would bring their own fresh approach towards player recruitment and it would be interesting to see what that means in terms of potential targets.

The Tigers will be hoping that the takeover can be completed in time for the new potential owners to get plans in place for the January window. They will not be wanting Hull to drop out of the Championship, so you would expect that they will be able to do some business in the market should everything go through with the takeover in time.