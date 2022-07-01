Keane Lewis-Potter transfer saga set to come to conclusion with Brentford very close to signing Hull City star

Brentford are close to finalising a deal with Hull City for the signing of Keane Lewis-Potter.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, the Bees have come to a transfer agreement with the Championship club for the player.

The fee is expected to be £16 million rising to £20 million in performance related add-ons.

Brentford initially had an offer rejected by the Tigers earlier this week, but an agreement has now been reached.

The 21-year old is keen on a move to the Premier League, having also attracted interest from the likes of West Ham and Wolves.

But Brentford have stolen a march in the race to sign the exciting youngster, with a deal now agreed with Hull.

The England underage international scored 12 goals and earned three assists in the league for the team as the club finished 19th in the table.

It was a breakout season for the starlet, having started every game in the league and being one of the team’s best performing players.

This sale will rival the club’s record from when Jarrod Bowen departed for West Ham for £22 million.

Hull are under new ownership, with Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali having taken over earlier this year.

Shota Arveladze’s side begin their new season at home to Bristol City on July 30.

The Verdict

This is an exciting move for Brentford, who are signing one of the brightest young talents that the EFL has to offer.

This is also a great opportunity for Lewis-Potter as Brentford have shown a willingness to give young players a chance in the first team squad.

Thomas Frank’s side have also been quite impressive during their time in the Premier League.

Lewis-Potter has shown he is ready to take a step up in order to continue his development, and Brentford will be a great home for him to keep improving as a player.