Keane Lewis-Potter to West Ham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Hull City face a battle this summer to keep their highly rated youngster Keane Lewis-Potter.

The forward has received international recognition for his performances for the Tigers this season, competing with the England U21 side.

But the 21-year old has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs, which could signal the end of his time at the MKM Stadium.

Here we look at the ins and outs of the potential deal so far…

What do we know so far?

Brentford currently lead the race to sign the winger, with the Bees set to beat out West Ham, as well as Everton and Nottingham Forest.

The London club have agreed terms over a move with Hull that is reportedly worth £16 million, rising to £20 million with add-ons.

That would make this transfer one of the biggest transfer sums that the Championship side have received, rivalling the Hammers’ signing of Jarrod Bowen in 2020.

It comes off the back of a season in which the starlet scored 12 goals and earned three assists for the 19th place team in the second division.

Is it likely to happen?

With terms now agreed over a transfer between the two clubs, it is now up to the player to negotiate with Brentford.

This should be a relatively straightforward situation with no hiccups expected on either side of the deal.

Lewis-Potter will also have to undergo a medical as is standard procedure.

Given West Ham have not shown any intent so far to hijack the deal, this all indicates that the move to Brentford will likely go through as the youngster seeks to join the ranks of the Premier League this summer.