Keane Lewis-Potter to Tottenham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Hull City have managed to secure their Championship safety this season – and one name who has stood out for the club this year is Keane Lewis-Potter.

The youngster looks like he could be the next big thing off the Tigers’ academy production line, with the side having already produced Jarrod Bowen in the past.

Despite being just 21-years-old, he has managed 43 Championship outings this year with nine goals and three assists along the way and considering his youth, he has already become one of their most important players and a real mainstay in the side.

His performances haven’t just been noticed by Hull and in the second tier too – in fact, there are now clubs much higher up the football pyramid keeping tabs on him.

One of those teams is Tottenham, with David Burns of the BBC reporting that Spurs have already gone to watch him play – and that could open the door for a potential bid in the summer transfer window.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Hull City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Moses Odubajo QPR Brentford

What do we know so far?

We know that Hull rate him very highly and that he has really stood out this season. KLP is proof that age doesn’t matter with a player if you have the talent – and he certainly seems to have it in abundance.

He’s managed to help the Tigers stay up in the second tier this season – and he could be ready for the next challenge now that he’s proven himself in the Championship.

Tottenham could present that opportunity to him and with this report of the club watching him in action recently, they could be open to launching an official bid for him when the summer window opens.

If that is the case, then they might struggle to keep the youngster at the club come the end of the season.

Is it likely to happen?

If Spurs do indeed launch a proper bid for his services, then you would have to think a deal could certainly happen.

The Premier League is an attractive proposition for any player, especially one who has never had chance to play in the top flight as of yet. If a big money offer comes in as well, then you would have to think that Hull would also be tempted to sell him on. Money can talk in football and if he could fetch a seven-figure fee, then it is very doable.

The player himself might want the chance and Hull themselves could perhaps use the money to reinvest throughout their squad. A deal could happen then – as much as Tigers’ fans may not want it to.