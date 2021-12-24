Keane Lewis-Potter starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Blackburn on Boxing Day

Hull City welcome in-form Blackburn Rovers to the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day as Grant McCann’s men look to extend the gap between themselves and the Championship’s bottom trio.

The Tigers have enjoyed a very positive last couple of months but had their six game unbeaten run ended by Nottingham Forest last weekend at the City Ground.

Keane Lewis-Potter caught the eye by netting the opener in that match and the 20-year-old could be set for a busy next month with his skillset admired in higher places.

Rovers dispatched Birmingham City to a 4-0 scoreline last time out with unsung heroes Reda Khadra and John Buckley taking some of the limelight as Tony Mowbray’s men rose to third in the table.

It is difficult to predict what kind of side McCann will go with as it has not been made public which players could miss the game due to coronavirus, therefore we have gone for an unchanged side from the one that was defeated at Forest, sticking with the trusty 3-4-1-2 formation…

It feels like McCann has found his formula now and he is going to stick with it irrespective of the opposition.

If the Tigers can get on top of the game, then Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman bombing forward from their wing back roles will be very hard to deal with, although the one concern could be that Rovers will be able to dominate the midfield battle.

In that case, George Honeyman is perfectly capable of dropping back to create a midfield three to enable Hull to soak up more pressure to spring out on the break. A draw would be a good result for the Tigers in these circumstances.