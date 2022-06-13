Keane Lewis-Potter makes claim over Hull City future amid Premier League speculation

Keane Lewis-Potter has shied away from discussions over his Hull City future.

The forward is currently competing with the England U21 side, having made his debut last week.

The 21-year old scored as Lee Carsley’s side hammered Kosovo 5-0 in the Group G game in Prishtina.

Given the speculation surrounding his future with the Tigers, the youngster was inevitably asked about his summer plans.

But Lewis-Potter is focusing on taking a break from football after a long season in the Championship before pre-season gets underway in a couple of weeks.

The Hull player has been linked with a move away this transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing the England underage international.

“I’ve played every single minute for Hull this season and enjoyed every minute of it,” said Lewis-Potter, via Hull Live.

“Now I’ve been with England, it’s about preparing for these games and getting through them. Right now, we’ve got one more game left and we want to finish that strongly.

“After that I just want to get my legs up, really. It’s been a long old season and I think I deserve a bit of a rest.”

Lewis-Potter scored 12 goals and earned four assists for the team as they managed a 19th place finish in the table.

Shota Arveladze’s team avoided a relegation scrap, finishing 14 points clear of the drop zone in the club’s first campaign back in the second division.

It will likely be a busy summer ahead at the MKM Stadium, with new owner Acun Ilicali looking to leave his mark.

The Verdict

Lewis-Potter has had a standout campaign and would deserve a move up to the top flight this summer if he got one.

However, focusing on his England duties followed by a break is a deserved mindset to have at this moment.

It is out of his hands whether he moves or not to a large extent so there is little else for him to do at this stage.

It has been a long break so it is understandable that he is looking forward to some holidays, especially with only a short break before pre-season training begins.