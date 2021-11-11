Keane Lewis-Potter issues clear message on his Hull City future as Leicester, West Ham and Southampton circle

Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter has insisted that he is not concentrating on potential links with Premier League clubs and is instead focusing on helping the Tigers battle to survive this season.

Lewis-Potters has emerged as a player in-demand thanks to his performances for Hull over the last year or so. The 20-year-old managed to fire home 13 goals and provide five assists in League One last term to help fire the Tigers to promotion and has since added three more goals in 17 Championship games this season.

That form has seen Lewis-Potter start to attract interest from the Premier League. It has been reported that both Leicester City and Southampton are potentially keen to make a move for the 20-year-old as they eye up another promising player to develop.

There have also been further reports that West Ham are also in the mix to potentially make a move for Lewis-Potter as well. That comes with the Hammers having already recently added Jarrod Bowen to their squad from Hull.

Speaking to Hull Live, Lewis-Potter has insisted that he is not focusing his attention on his future at the moment and is instead just putting his efforts into helping the Tigers try and survive in the Championship.

He said: “I don’t concentrate on that right now, I just concentrate on Hull and helping my boyhood club get to where we are and climb the table.

“It’s just about the team at the minute and winning matches, and doing the best I can for the team.

“Every player has to have high hopes and ambitions, every players’ dream is to play at the top level and hopefully I can achieve that.

“People speak about it but I try not to listen, you can get ahead of yourself and that’s when it starts to go downhill.

“You always have to back yourself but to concentrate on what’s happening now is the best thing to do.”

On whether he gets distracted by transfer links he added: “No, not at all, I don’t concentrate on that at all – I don’t like reading thins online or in the papers, it’s just about concentrating on myself and helping my team.”

The verdict

These are very encouraging comments from Lewis-Potter and they are not the words of a player that has had his head turned by recent transfer speculation. It seems then that the Tigers are in a strong position to try and ensure that he remains with the club beyond the end of the January transfer window.

That is going to be potentially vital for the Tigers because they are short on enough goals and creativity as it is. Therefore, losing the 20-year-old from their squad would be a major blow to their hopes of surviving the drop in their first season back in the Championship.

It seems that Lewis-Potter for now is content with life at Hull, which has to be seen as a major positive for the Tigers and he should only continue to improve his game. That means that his value will also continue to increase and eventually when he is sold they will be able to make a lot of money on him it seems.