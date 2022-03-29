Keane Lewis-Potter identifies Derby County figure as someone who he is looking to emulate at Hull City

Keane Lewis-Potter has been on a steep upward trajectory in the last few seasons at Hull City and looks destined to play in the Premier League at some stage of his career.

The 21-year-old’s first touch makes him standout, clearly demonstrating how fast his mind is working to know exactly what he wants to do as soon as he receives the ball.

Lewis-Potter was included in the latest England U21 squad and could make his debut for the age group against Albania this evening.

Reflecting on his childhood heroes as an aspiring footballer, Lewis-Potter revealed that a current Championship manager was one source of inspiration, quotes are provided by HullLive.

He said: “I always looked up to Wayne Rooney.

“I used to watch him a lot growing up and some of the things he did on a football pitch, as a young lad I would sit there in awe.

“I was hoping I’d be like him one day.”

Lewis-Potter is a very different type of forward to Wayne Rooney but it does give an insight into his motivation and ambitions for the future.

It feels like the 21-year-old will out-grow the Tigers at some point in the next couple of seasons and making a good impression for the England U21 side will do his reputation no harm at all.

The Verdict

Lewis-Potter could be a name that crops up with regularity in the summer transfer window, with Acun Ilicali’s resistance set to be tested at the MKM Stadium with the 21-year-old entering the final year of his current contract next season.

The Tigers have shown their quality in glimpses under Shota Arveladze, but on the whole seem to be performing a little bit worse than they were under Grant McCann which could be a concern heading into 2022/23.

Lewis-Potter’s development has been brewing in the background nicely as the Tigers have swiftly recovered from a terrible 2019/20 campaign, an exit could be on the cards this summer if the club’s asking price is met.