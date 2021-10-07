Keane Lewis-Potter departs? 2 Hull City transfer scenarios that could materialise in January

After achieving promotion to the Championship earlier this year, Hull City have made a relatively underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign under the guidance of manager Grant McCann.

Currently 21st in the second-tier standings, the Tigers secured a much-needed win earlier this month in their clash with Middlesbrough.

Having sealed all three points in this particular fixture, Hull will be looking to push on following the international break.

With the Tigers aiming to establish themselves in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see whether McCann engages in any transfer business in January.

Here, we take a look at TWO Hull transfer scenarios that could materialise in the upcoming window…

Keane Lewis-Potter departs

A stand-out performer for Hull in League One last season, Keane Lewis-Potter has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the second-tier in recent months.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions in 11 appearances, the winger is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.68.

A report from The Sun last month revealed that Southampton are keeping tabs on Lewis-Potter ahead of a potential swoop.

When you consider that the Saints are able to give the winger the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Lewis-Potter makes the switch to St Mary’s Stadium.

Hull reportedly value the 20-year-old at £12m and may need to fend off interest from Brentford who are also believed to be keen on a move.

Brandon Fleming is loaned out by Hull

After making nine appearances for Hull in all competitions during the previous campaign, Brandon Fleming would have been hoping to force his way into the club’s starting eleven this season.

However, the left-back has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s Championship fixtures due to the presence of Callum Elder.

In order to prevent Fleming’s career from stalling, Hull ought to consider loaning him out to a team in a lower division in January.

By joining a club who are able to guarantee him regular first-team football, the 21-year-old could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the MKM Stadium next summer.

Providing that Hull are able to pick up their performance levels in the second-tier, they may not necessarily miss Fleming if he does indeed leave the club on a temporary basis.