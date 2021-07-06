Kean Bryan to Fulham: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Fulham are facing a big summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The Cottagers will of course be targeting a swift promotion back from the Championship, but are one of the few clubs in the division who have yet to make a signing, although that may be at least in part down to the change in manager the club have overseen, with Marco Silva taking over from Scott Parker.

However, it seems that the club are still plotting for potential signings, and one player who has been linked, is defender Kean Bryan.

The centre back is out of contract with another of last season’s relegated Premier League sides, Sheffield United, and while he has been offered a new deal by the Blades, it remains to be seen if he will extend his stay at Bramall Lane, amid those claims of interest from the likes of Fulham.

But just what would it for Fulham if they were to complete a deal for Bryan this summer?

Here, we’ve weighed that up with a look at some of the questions that might arise from these links.

Would it be a good signing?

It does seem like this would be a decent piece of business for Fulham if they can do it.

Despite their relegation after such a difficult campaign, Bryan was one of the more impressive figures for Sheffield United last season in the Premier League.

As a result, you do feel as though Bryan would be a more than useful asset for Fulham in the battle for promotion from the Championship next season.

Indeed, with his contract situation meaning he would be available for free this summer as well, this could be a useful move for the Cottagers from a financial perspective as well.

Would he start?

You would expect him to.

Joachim Andersen’s loan from Lyon has now come to an end, while Tosin Adarabioyo is apparently attracting interest from the Premier League.

That means that there could be plenty of space to be filled in the centre of Fulham’s defence, meaning there would no doubt be opportunities for a player such as Bryan, who is capable of playing at this level.

Indeed, given the fact that Sheffield United have offered Bryan a contract, you feel a guarantee of game time would be key to tempting the 24-year-old to make the move to Craven Cottage this summer.

What would he bring?

You feel that Bryan would offer quite a lot to Fulham if he was to join.

As has already been mentioned, he does have the ability to play in the Premier League, which could make him a useful player in a Championship promotion race.

Indeed, having tasted top-flight football last season, you imagine Bryan would arrive at Craven Cottage with a strong desire to get back to that level sooner rather than later.

It is also worth noting that at 24-years-old, Bryan still has plenty of time remaining in his career, meaning he would have the potential to be an important asset to Fulham for many years to come.