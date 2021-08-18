Kean Bryan to Blackburn Rovers: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Even as we enter the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, there is still plenty of work to be done for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite seeing 11 senior players leave the club at the end of last season, and selling last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong to Southampton earlier this month, Tony Mowbray’s side have so far made just one summer signing.

That has come in the form of midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool earlier this week.

But with Rovers still needing recruits in a number of positions, it seems likely that the club will be exploring a number of other options between now and the end of month.

One potential target that has emerged recently is Kean Bryan, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting that Rovers, along with Championship rivals Middlesbrough, are keen on a deal for the defender.

Bryan is currently a free agent after leaving Sheffield United following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

So what would it mean for Blackburn if they were to complete the signing of the 24-year-old in the coming weeks?

Here, we’ve weighed that up with a look at some of the questions that might have arisen from these links.

Would it be a good signing?

It certainly looks as though this would be a good piece of business for Blackburn.

Since the last transfer window, Derrick Williams and Amari’i Bell have both left the club, while Barry Douglas, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite have all moved on following the expiry of their loan deals at Ewood Park.

As a result, Blackburn are badly short on options in defence, particularly with Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello currently out injured, so the addition of some extra defensive options would certainly be welcome.

Given his experience in the Premier League, where Bryan was one of the few bright sparks for Sheffield United last season, the 24-year-old would surely be a decent option to help fill those roles.

Would he start?

You would expect there to be plenty of opportunities for Bryan if he moves to Ewood Park.

Given the departures mentioned above, there does look to be plenty of areas in Blackburn’s back line that do need filling.

Indeed, with Rovers also looking like they may take a policy of rotation with regards to Daniel Ayala this season, after the centre back’s struggles for fitness during the previous campaign, there could certainly be scope for Bryan to step into Tony Mowbray’s side regularly this season.

Furthermore, the ability that Bryan has previously shown means that he would be a strong contender to get into Blackburn’s starting lineup on merit, and there may need to be a guarantee of game time for him to make the move to Ewod Park with that interest from elsewhere. It would therefore, feel like something of a surprise if Bryan was to join the club, and not get plenty of first-team football.

What would he bring?

One attribute of Bryan’s that would no doubt be useful for Blackburn if they do manage to get a deal done for the defender, is his versatility.

The 24-year-old is capable of playing in a number of different defensive positions, and given the number of options Blackburn have seen leave in that area recently, a player such as Bryan who can play in a number of areas across the back four would surely be useful.

There is of course, also the potential to hold his own in the Premier League that the defender has shown in the past, which means he should be more than capable of doing what is required of him in the Championship.

If he is to drop down to the second-tier, Bryan will surely also have plenty of motivation to get back to the Premier League sooner rather than later, and that too could help to drive Rovers on in the coming campaign, if they are to be his next destination.