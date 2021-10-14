Kean Bryan shares three-word message ahead of West Brom’s clash with Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion defender Kean Bryan has taken to Instagram to share a post of him training ahead of the club’s clash with Birmingham City tomorrow.

The defender joined the Baggies last month after opting against signing a new contract at Sheffield United earlier this year.

Drafted in as a replacement for the injured Dara O’Shea, Bryan was handed his debut by West Brom manager Valerien Ismael in the club’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers.

Since this particular fixture, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as he was an unused substitute in the Baggies’ clashes with Cardiff City and Stoke City.

With West Brom set to face Birmingham at The Hawthorns tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Bryan is handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in this fixture.

Currently behind the likes of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi in the pecking order, the defender may need to prove his worth in training if he is to force his way into the club’s starting eleven in the not too distant future.

Ahead of Friday’s showdown with Birmingham, Bryan shared a three-word message on Instagram.

The Baggies defender posted a picture of himself preparing for tomorrow’s game with the caption: “Back at it.”

The Verdict

Bryan will be hoping to become a key player for West Brom this season by forcing his way into the club’s starting eleven in the not too distant future.

Whilst the defender only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 in the Premier League for the Blades during the previous campaign, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive in a lower division.

Bryan could also potentially force the likes of Ajayi, Bartley and Matt Clarke to step up their performance levels by producing some encouraging displays in the Championship for his new side.

By securing all three points in their showdown with Birmingham, West Brom may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to launch a push for promotion in the coming months.